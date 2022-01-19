All this lovely rain – it’s too much, and might mean higher food prices
Most of South Africa has received rainfall far above the average since about October 2021 – the third excessively wet season in a row, writes agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo.
The South African Weather Service expects heavy rains to continue until March.
Sihlobo is concerned the 2021/2022 production season could bring a lower harvest than the previous one due to crop damage and delays in planting.
A recent survey by Grain South Africa shows that farmers in the Free State, Mpumalanga, North West, Limpopo, and Kwazulu-Natal ranked excessive rains as their biggest risk to crops this year.
Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Sihlobo (scroll up to listen).
Excessive rains have caused a delay in planting… Flooding… has caused damage to some crops.Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist - Agricultural Business Chamber
We are not yet in a crisis or net food importers… It’s a risk we are managing… Some regions are experiencing much harsher conditions than others…Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist - Agricultural Business Chamber
Rainfall is good up to a certain amount. Once it crosses a certain threshold, it becomes a risk when it comes to yield…Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist - Agricultural Business Chamber
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43008841_closeup-of-hands-of-businessman-cupping-a-ripe-ear-of-wheat-in-holding-it-in-front-of-the-fiery-orb-.html?term=wheat%2Bfarmer&vti=m9xmxzmd2k7qyx8tto-1-11
More from Business
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'
Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.Read More
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry'
The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.Read More
The James Webb telescope is what we needed to see humanity's past and future
Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineeringRead More
Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.Read More
Jeremy Maggs says Redro and Pecks fish paste should've been gradually phased out
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to veteran journalist and broadcaster Jeremy Maggs.Read More
Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
City of Cape Town is hiring! 'We want the best people, to remain the best city'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alderman Theresa Uys, Member of the Mayoral Committee for Corporate Services at the City of Cape Town.Read More
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'
Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.Read More
'Rights offer deal will see Tongaat Hulett owned by notorious Zimbabwe family'
The Money Show interviews Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen about the approval of Tongaat's R4 billion rights issue.Read More