The Aubrey Masango Show
All this lovely rain – it’s too much, and might mean higher food prices

19 January 2022 11:22 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Food production
Rainfall
Agriculture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Food inflation
Agricultural Business Chamber
ray white
Wandile Sihlobo

Ray White interviews Wandile Sihlobo, an agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber.

Most of South Africa has received rainfall far above the average since about October 2021 – the third excessively wet season in a row, writes agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo.

The South African Weather Service expects heavy rains to continue until March.

© gajus/123rf.com

Sihlobo is concerned the 2021/2022 production season could bring a lower harvest than the previous one due to crop damage and delays in planting.

A recent survey by Grain South Africa shows that farmers in the Free State, Mpumalanga, North West, Limpopo, and Kwazulu-Natal ranked excessive rains as their biggest risk to crops this year.

Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Sihlobo (scroll up to listen).

Excessive rains have caused a delay in planting… Flooding… has caused damage to some crops.

Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

We are not yet in a crisis or net food importers… It’s a risk we are managing… Some regions are experiencing much harsher conditions than others…

Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

Rainfall is good up to a certain amount. Once it crosses a certain threshold, it becomes a risk when it comes to yield…

Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist - Agricultural Business Chamber



