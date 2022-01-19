We're open to feedback on pricing of new walking tour, says Robben Island Museum





The entrance of the Nelson Mandela Gateway to Robben Island at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/Eyewitness News

The Robben Island Museum (RIM) Council says the pricing of its new walking tour experience could be reassessed once the pilot phase has been concluded.

Museum council chairperson Khensani Maluleke says there are "feedback structures" that have been implemented during the pilot stage of the new tour offering.

People need to be mindful of the fact that this is a pilot project and out of this pilot project we will then be able to get decent feedback from South Africans and other interested parties so that if there is a need for us to review the pricing that can be done. Khensani Maluleke, Chairperson - Robben Island Museum Council

The walking tour, which was launched over two weeks ago, is an expansion of the current tour offerings on Robben Island.

Maluleke says the walking tour aims to offer a "total experience of Robben Island's multi-layered narrative".

South African adults will be charged R1,000 to enjoy the tour and R620 for South African children aged two to 18 years.

The tour is priced at R1,400 for non-South African adults and R820 for non-South African children aged two to 18.

The Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council (GKKITC) and the Ex-Political Prisoners Association have slammed RIM for the pricing model which they say is exclusionary for locals.

According to Maluleke, the walking tour concept was conceptualised in 2015 and the pricing was " benchmarked against best practices locally".

He says the RIM opted to "take advantage" of the peak summer season for the launch of its walking tour pilot phase.

The council chair says RIM's regular tour experiences remain on offer for those who don't wish to spend on the new walking tour experience.

"If people are not keen to take advantage of the route, they can still have the bus tour experience", he tells CapeTalk.

Maluleke says RIM is developing new models for generating income for the World Heritage site.

He's urged Cape Town residents to support Robben Island. "It's an iconic site which is worthy of visiting".

We benchmarked against best practices locally. It's not something that we woke up one day and decided that the fees are going to be like that. Khensani Maluleke, Chairperson - Robben Island Museum Council

There are feedback structures that have been put in place... The summer period in our view is the best period to undertake this pilot. Khensani Maluleke, Chairperson - Robben Island Museum Council