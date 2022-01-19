No progress on new probe into death of slain anti-apartheid hero Ashley Kriel
- Forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow says the original inquest into Ashley Kriel's death was a 'travesty of justice'
- He says he has made himself available to police reinvestigating the case, but has heard nothing from detectives
Forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow has slammed both the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority for their 'slipshod' attitude to the reopening of the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Ashley Kriel.
Klatzow, who gave evidence at the original inquest (which he has called 'travesty of justice'), has campaigned for justice for Kriel for more than three decades.'
The 20-year-old Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) soldier was allegedly killed by apartheid police in Cape Town on 9 July 1987.
Apartheid security policeman Jeff Benzien told the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) that Kriel died after he was accidentally shot during a scuffle.
Klatzow says that version of events surrounding Kriel's death is implausible.
On their version, a struggle ensued and when they opened the door Ashley Kriel produced a firearm...Dr David Klatzow, Forensic scientist
During the struggle for the firearm, Ashley Kriel miraculously shot himself in the backDr David Klatzow, Forensic scientist
Last year police reopened the case into the activist's death, but Klatzow says no attempts have been made to contact him.
More than a year ago [SAPS] agreed to send Interpol to get my original documents...I'm still waiting for Interpol to contact me.Dr David Klatzow, Forensic scientist
When I got to South Africa four months ago I told [SAPS], I'm in South Africa I think it's a good idea you talk to me...it's four months later I'm about to return to England, they've not bothered to get back to me.Dr David Klatzow, Forensic scientist
