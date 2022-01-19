Private schools (IEB) achieve 98.39% matric pass rate
South Africa’s private schools had a 2021 matric pass rate of 98.39%, almost the same as 2020’s 98.6%.
More than 13 000 matric pupils from the class of 2021 received their national senior certificate results under the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) on Wednesday.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).
It’s been a difficult year. This group started with online learning when they were in Grade 11… The class of 2021 had to dig deep…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
It would be extremely sad to see some of our top performers leaving the country…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91650586_group-of-teenage-students-in-uniform-outside-school-buildings.html
More from Local
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'
Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.Read More
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry'
The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.Read More
Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.Read More
You can now renew your license at Pick n Pay
Pippa Hudson explains how Pick n Pay will soon be helping motorists renew their vehicle licenses.Read More
SA born billionaire Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong unveils vaccine plant in Cape Town
SA-born biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has launched a vaccine manufacturing plant in Cape Town.Read More
Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
We're open to feedback on pricing of new walking tour, says Robben Island Museum
CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Robben Island Museum Council chair Khensani Maluleke.Read More
No progress on new probe into death of slain anti-apartheid hero Ashley Kriel
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to forensic scientist Dr David Klatzow about the stalled investigation into the death of Ashley Kriel.Read More
How Can I Help My Child Cope With Back-to-School Anxiety?
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Dr Jenny Ros, Clinical psychologist about anxiety among children going back to school.Read More