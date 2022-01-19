Private schools (IEB) achieve 98.39% matric pass rate





South Africa’s private schools had a 2021 matric pass rate of 98.39%, almost the same as 2020’s 98.6%.

More than 13 000 matric pupils from the class of 2021 received their national senior certificate results under the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) on Wednesday.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).

It’s been a difficult year. This group started with online learning when they were in Grade 11… The class of 2021 had to dig deep… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News