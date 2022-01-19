Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF
The EFF visited the Mall of Africa in Midrand on Wednesday, they say, to check the employment ratio between South Africans and foreign nationals at restaurants.
“My foreign staff, they all have legal working visas, are afraid,” said Kream restaurant owner Tufan Yerebakan.
“We are not saying hire South Africans exclusively, we are saying hire them in the main and complement with other nationals,” said EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo.
The owner of KREAM says Julius Malema has been coming to KREAM for around 15 years “my staff knows him, they have photos with him”. He told me Malema has been spending big. He says he believes Malema is playing politics #TheCMShow— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) January 19, 2022
[HAPPENING NOW]: Kream representative is refusing a meeting with CIC @Julius_S_Malema #MalemaRestaurantVisit pic.twitter.com/vuplde8YSS— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 19, 2022
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise (scroll up to listen).
Julius Malema arrived with a number of EFF members… He approached management… who initially denied him access…Kgomotso Modise, reporter - Eyewitness News
He [Malema] then moved to two other restaurants… he said he’s satisfied that there’s a reasonable balance at these restaurants between foreign nationals and the locals employed.Kgomotso Modise, reporter - Eyewitness News
Operations are back to normal. Few EFF members are left at the mall…Kgomotso Modise, reporter - Eyewitness News
