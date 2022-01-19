You can now renew your license at Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay is trying out a service that will enable motorists to renew their vehicle licenses at its stores.
The system allows customers to pay outstanding fines that could prevent them from renewing their discs.
The system will have the new license delivered via courier within 10 business days.
Motorists will be charged a renewal admin fee of R345 and an additional R99 for delivery.
Pippa Hudson explained in more detail how Pick n Pay will soon be helping motorists renew their vehicle licenses (scroll up to listen).
