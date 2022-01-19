Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

You can now renew your license at Pick n Pay

19 January 2022 2:23 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Motoring
Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
vehicle license renewal

Pippa Hudson explains how Pick n Pay will soon be helping motorists renew their vehicle licenses.

Pick n Pay is trying out a service that will enable motorists to renew their vehicle licenses at its stores.

The system allows customers to pay outstanding fines that could prevent them from renewing their discs.

© sergeytikhomirov/123rf.com

The system will have the new license delivered via courier within 10 business days.

Motorists will be charged a renewal admin fee of R345 and an additional R99 for delivery.

Pippa Hudson explained in more detail how Pick n Pay will soon be helping motorists renew their vehicle licenses (scroll up to listen).




