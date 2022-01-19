Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy?





Plant-based diets are getting more popular, for a variety of reasons.

Many people assume all plant-based food products are healthy, but this is not the case.

Plant-based meat alternatives, for example, are ultra-processed.

It looks like chicken and tastes like chicken, but is it healthy? © nito500/123rf.com

Africa Melane interviewed dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy (scroll up to listen).

Mulder is a consultant at The Green Dietitian.

… Replacing animal protein with mock meat is still healthier… Go for one that is lower in fat, about one to three grams of fat per 100 grams serving… Nadia Mulder, dietitian - The Green Dietitian

Some meat alternatives aren’t as high in protein… Go for something with more than 10 grams of protein per serving… Nadia Mulder, dietitian - The Green Dietitian