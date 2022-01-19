Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy?
Plant-based diets are getting more popular, for a variety of reasons.
Many people assume all plant-based food products are healthy, but this is not the case.
Plant-based meat alternatives, for example, are ultra-processed.
Africa Melane interviewed dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy (scroll up to listen).
Mulder is a consultant at The Green Dietitian.
… Replacing animal protein with mock meat is still healthier… Go for one that is lower in fat, about one to three grams of fat per 100 grams serving…Nadia Mulder, dietitian - The Green Dietitian
Some meat alternatives aren’t as high in protein… Go for something with more than 10 grams of protein per serving…Nadia Mulder, dietitian - The Green Dietitian
Don’t go for the crumbed versions…Nadia Mulder, dietitian - The Green Dietitian
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_163816846_closeup-of-some-spiced-and-cooked-mock-chicken-meat-strips-served-on-a-wooden-tray-placed-on-a-rusti.html?vti=o7jk1cn7956opbx0l2-1-5
