Jeremy Maggs says Redro and Pecks fish paste should've been gradually phased out
- Many South Africans have been left devastated after the news that Redro and Pecks Anchovette fish paste products have been discontinued
- Anchovy toast lover Jeremy Maggs says PepsiCo group's Pioneer Foods should have given consumers more time to prepare before taking the beloved products off the shelves
- While some fish paste fanatics have written pleading emails to Pioneer Foods, Maggs has penned a paean in remembrance of his childhood staple on Daily Maverick
News that South Africans will have to say goodbye to Redro and Pecks fish paste is not going down well for many consumers.
Pioneer Foods, the local distributor of Pecks Anchovette and manufacturer of the South African equivalent Redro, has stopped producing the once-iconic products.
According to reports, the company stopped production and discontinued the sale of the fish paste products in December last year.
RELATED: 'Who eats it anyway?!' - Divided opinion over discontinued fish paste products
Veteran journalist and broadcaster Jeremy Maggs says Pioneer Foods should have considered a phased approach to the decision.
In a piece published on the Daily Maverick, Maggs says his childhood was smothered in fish paste.
Despite the nostalgia and childhood memories linked to the anchovy-based spread, he says he understands tha business reasons behind the decision.
However, he says consumers should have been given more notice before discontinuing the production of the fish paste products towards the end of last year.
It's a business decision, I understand why they've made it. What I am upset about... is that I think it ambushed people and took people by surprise. One moment it was there, the next moment it's gone.Jeremy Maggs, veteran broadcaster
I think they're driven entirely by taste and bottom-line profitability, if it's not selling, if it's not moving, I don't think they give a tinkers you-know-what about nostalgia and whether we like it or not.Jeremy Maggs, veteran broadcaster
As cruel as it is, I understand what PepsiCo has done, I just think from a branding perspective they could have been more gentle and perhaps communicated a little better, maybe phased it out over a period of time. I think it's all rather sudden and I don't think it's a great move for the brand.Jeremy Maggs, veteran broadcaster
Maggs says he'll be savouring the last jars of Redro and Pecks fish paste that he could get his hands on.
He's recently discovered that the trick to slowing down the grow leg of mould on the fish paste is to store the jar upside down in your fridge.
As I speak to you, I'm a broken man... I fear that I'm going to have to start using either Bovril or marmalade or, heaven forbid, sandwich spread on my toast.Jeremy Maggs, veteran broadcaster
It's kind of the taste of my childhood in some way.Jeremy Maggs, veteran broadcaster
I remember going into a department store tearoom in Johannesburg many years ago where you would get a thick slice of white bread slathered in butter and fishpaste with a little bit of parsley garnishing on the side. This was a real treat with a cup of tea.Jeremy Maggs, veteran broadcaster
I remember coming home from sports practice as a child in high school and my mother fed us a lot of bread... to keep me going until suppertime... and she would give me four slices of anchovy toast.Jeremy Maggs, veteran broadcaster
