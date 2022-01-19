The James Webb telescope is what we needed to see humanity's past and future

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF' Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'. 19 January 2022 8:39 PM
Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9% Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI. 19 January 2022 6:39 PM
You can now renew your license at Pick n Pay Pippa Hudson explains how Pick n Pay will soon be helping motorists renew their vehicle licenses. 19 January 2022 2:23 PM
View all Local
Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise. 19 January 2022 1:32 PM
Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it's time for public, entertainment, and sporting events to resume safely without capacity... 19 January 2022 11:27 AM
Taxi violence: 'Transport system in South Africa shouldn't be a crime scene' Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the recent murder of taxi leader Mzo Dibela. 19 January 2022 9:08 AM
View all Politics
The James Webb telescope is what we needed to see humanity's past and future Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineering 19 January 2022 7:15 PM
Jeremy Maggs says Redro and Pecks fish paste should've been gradually phased out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to veteran journalist and broadcaster Jeremy Maggs. 19 January 2022 4:42 PM
All this lovely rain – it’s too much, and might mean higher food prices Ray White interviews Wandile Sihlobo, an agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber. 19 January 2022 11:22 AM
View all Business
Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy? Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy. 19 January 2022 2:54 PM
How Can I Help My Child Cope With Back-to-School Anxiety? Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Dr Jenny Ros, Clinical psychologist about anxiety among children going back to school. 19 January 2022 11:38 AM
22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously. Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque. 18 January 2022 2:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously. Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque. 18 January 2022 2:25 PM
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11! 18 January 2022 12:50 PM
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
View all Entertainment
What caused Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai to erupt? We ask an expert Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Prof Raymond Cas, professor of volcanology about the Tonga underwater volcano. 19 January 2022 1:44 PM
Cop reveals bizarre info on Prince Andrew’s outbursts over his teddy bears Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 January 2022 10:22 AM
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11! 18 January 2022 12:50 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy? Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy. 19 January 2022 2:54 PM
Crypto predictions for 2022 – regulation and 'old school' acceptance is coming Refilwe Moloto interviews Luno Global Head of Payments Louis van Staden about his predictions for 2022. 18 January 2022 11:02 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The James Webb telescope is what we needed to see humanity's past and future

19 January 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineering

Most of the most influential services that we take for granted today got their start sometime between 2008 and 2011. I reckon it was a peak for disruption for Web 2.0 and potentially for the century although given the developments with our space efforts we may be in for more.

The reason for all that disruption was the launch of the smartphone. Apple unveiled the iPhone in 2007 and triggered an explosion of what could be done and what could be learnt about what users were doing and may want to do.

We now know there were big risks too and many of the bad scenarios have become reality.

Add the pandemic and the world feels like a worse place than we hoped going into 2000 and then as if to mark the changing of the guard for what the web was really for, Cloudflare reported that the traffic to TikTok exceeded the traffic to Google in 2021.

All business was now unusual and you may have been left wondering if it would ever return.

A crazy idea

One project from 1997 just may do that. It was a plan to build a telescope to surpass the Hubble telescope that was launched in 1990.

The James Webb Space Telescope was named after a former NASA administrator and was due to launch in the decade following its commissioning. The challenge was that the telescope was so ambitious, that some components and operations required technology and instruments that had not been developed yet.

The designers relied on global innovation to find the solutions they lacked and for those that the world did not provide they would create themselves.

Walk like an Egyptian

I would argue this is like ancient Egypt’s building of the Great Pyramids. Someone had the vision to build a massive pyramid despite not knowing how to build it and others who may have questioned why it was needed but devised a way to build it. No doubt the efforts improved with time and innovations and breakthroughs would have been discovered during their construction from acquiring the stone to transporting it and managing to set them one above the other in a way to allow them to stand for thousands of years.

Those with the vision for the telescope wanted to create an infrared telescope that would operate away from the light of the sun.

It would need to be as big as possible to collect as much light as possible to see the faintest and farthest objects.

Then because you can’t send a massive object into space, it had to collapse in a way to fit inside the fairing of one of the largest rockets being used. The Ariane 5 rocket flew for the first time in 1996 and so it too was developing along with the telescope.

Anyone for celestial tennis?

In the end the telescope would weigh over six tons and be as high as a multi-storey building. It would detect infrared light and so would need a sunshield which turned out to be about the size of a tennis court.

You can’t fit a double decker bus on a tennis court on top of a rocket. You certainly would also struggle to accelerate it to supersonic speeds and hope for anything to survive. So you need to make the largest, most expensive and complicated origami you can imagine.

It proved to be so complex that in the end there were 344 single-point failures. A single- point failure is one that scuppers the entire mission if the failure occurs.

Anyone who has seen Don’t Look Up will understand that throwing objects into the air high enough that they don’t fall back is not easy and when you have 24 years of effort and over $10 billion in spending then the reality that just a single electronic bolt release failing would render the entire mission a waste. Quite the responsibility on those building and overseeing it.

Artist conception of the James Webb Space Telescope. Credit: NASA GSFC/CIL/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

Houston we have a problem

To illustrate how likely those chances of failure were, the sunshield ripped when being tested in 2018. The tennis-court-sized super thin film did not get pulled tight and so ripped when flexed. It was the reason the launch was delayed following a previous delay to ensure all systems could be tested and would function as needed.

Not only does the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have this enormous sunshield, it has five of them. Each cutting out more of the sun’s energy and transmitting the remaining energy into space.

The reason it needs so much shielding is that one of the infrared sensors is so sensitive that it could detect the light from a child’s night light when placed on the moon. It therefore needs to be so cold that it does not simply detect itself. More on that later.

All the systems and the incredible folding were complete in late 2021 and the telescope was shipped to South America where the rocket it would launch from was stationed. After a few more delays it was finally ready to fly on Christmas Day, it was a great present for humanity.

The rocket’s flight would determine how much fuel would be required to get the telescope to its final orbit around the Sun about 1,5 million kilometres from Earth at Lagrange point 2 (L2) to minimise the need to correct its orbit. Thanks to the near perfect launch the telescope will have more than the anticipated 5 to 10 years life with expectations for a 20-year-supply of fuel being expected.

Only going forwards because they can’t find reverse

Not that the spacecraft can turn around, doing so would damage the very light and heat sensitive instruments so it needs to travel to its destination in the same way you might drive up a hill without brakes. You need to reduce your thrust in such a way that gravity will slow you down just as you reach the top of the hill, too much and you go too far and can’t stop, too little and you stop too soon and have to use additional energy to get to the top. When you consider that it was doing over 1 000km/h after its initial thrust to L2 and would need to reduce its speed as it covers the 1,5 million kilometres to its destination, then you get another sense of just how much and how accurate the calculations needed to be to make this work.

Mirror mirror on the wall

The Hubble telescope has a 2,4m diameter mirror while the James Webb has 18 mirrors that together span 6,5m. Not only can it collect more light, it can see a bigger section of space and it can see further back in time. Its ability to see the past is down to just how big the universe is, light travels at about 300 000 km/s but even at that incredible speed objects are so far away that it takes light a long time to travel from those distant objects to us. This is why a unit of measure in space is a light year which is the distance light can travel in 365 days. The JWST will be able to look 13 billion years into our past which is almost back to the time of the big bang.

Will it find aliens?

Given how many stars there are and how many more planets orbit those stars it seems almost certain that life must exist elsewhere, yet despite our attempts to look for it for the last few hundred years we have seen nothing.

This is known as the Fermi Paradox and one explanation might be that things are very far away with our next nearest star being about 4 light years away, our galaxy is over 100 000 light years wide and the next major galaxy is 2,5 million light years away. Imagine if life that evolved on one of those distant worlds were to observe Earth, they would currently be seeing our development from tens of thousands of years ago if not hundreds of thousands or millions of years ago. A supernova collapse of a star observed in July last year was captured thanks to a method only available since 2018 even though that star actually exploded long before humans even existed.

So we don’t see aliens because even if they exist now it is likely the light we are able to see is from long before they were around. Until they can travel at light speed or faster we are unlikely to see them.

Who will use the JWST?

Amazingly, anyone. The $10 billion telescope will be available for astronomers and scientists to request time to make observations and look for objects. A fair bit of time will be to look for potentially habitable worlds besides our own and some time too will be to look for asteroids that may threaten Earth so take note if someone spots an asteroid and calls it Jennifer Lawrence.

For the next while the telescope will be aligning its mirrors to focus light exactly on the sensors. It can move the mirrors by increments that are the width of a hair and so it will take some time before we get the first picture, but is expected to be ready for pictures later in 2022. One image it can’t do is a selfie or a picture of Earth.

Follow the JWST via its homepage or its Twitter account.


This article first appeared on 702 : The James Webb telescope is what we needed to see humanity's past and future




19 January 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire

8 December 2021 7:15 PM

At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biscuits are big business

24 November 2021 7:15 PM

There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting the trains back on track

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:15 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots

3 November 2021 7:15 PM

Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When might happen next for China and Taiwan

13 October 2021 7:15 PM

Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The games people play are the games businesses play

6 October 2021 7:15 PM

Are you a player or being played?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do I know a lot can happen in 23 years? I Googled it

29 September 2021 7:15 PM

The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable

22 September 2021 7:15 PM

The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company

15 September 2021 7:15 PM

From security flaws to space tours

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'

Business Local Politics

Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor

Politics

Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Nehawu, Parly reach wage hike agreement

19 January 2022 8:28 PM

Bank statements prove Onthatile Sebati paid alleged hitmen R100,000

19 January 2022 8:06 PM

Gambia's Barrow sworn in for second presidential term

19 January 2022 7:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA