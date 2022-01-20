'Boys want the world to hear exactly what transpired' - Thulsie twins' attorney
Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie have been in prison for 5 years, awaiting trial since their arrest in 2016.
The twins from Azaadville in Johannesburg who are alleged to have links to the Islamic State, appeared in court on Monday. However, proceedings were delayed as the legal team representing the twins objected to media live streaming the court proceedings, sighting witnesses, and the twins' safety.
According to defence, a previous court had prohibited live recordings in the matter, however, the State said they were not aware of such agreement with Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng arguing that the trial could not be held in secret and that witness protection application papers should be filed.
But the attorney for the twins says they have changed their mind.
In essence, what the boys say is they want the world to hear and they want the world to see exactly what transpired and to show the world they are innocent.Nadeem Mohamed, Attorney for the Thulsie twins
So they instructed us to withdraw their objections to the media obviously with certain conditions being in place which we will address with the judge on the return date.Nadeem Mohamed, Attorney for the Thulsie twins
He says the specifics are still being finalised and discussed with the media houses and must comply with the judge's requests.
These include that the cameras must be unmanned, he notes. In addition, there should not be any listening devices near the accused and their representatives, especially when the court is out of session.
And certain witnesses who choose not to want to be filmed must be taken on a case by case basis.Nadeem Mohamed, Attorney for the Thulsie twins
He says the aim is for the media to have as little interference on the role players and the court process.
The least amount of interference with the role playersNadeem Mohamed, Attorney for the Thulsie twins
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45327322_the-gavel-of-a-judge-in-court.html
More from Local
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'
The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.Read More
Democratic Alliance opposes making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory
John Maytham speaks to Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance Head of Policy.Read More
National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA.Read More
Cape Town cycle tour returns to its traditional March date for 2022 edition
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town Cycle Tour race director, Dave Bellairs.Read More
St Andrew's headmaster swept grooming complaints under the rug, says attorney
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to podcast producer Deon Wiggett and attorney Ian Levitt.Read More
[WATCH] SAPS top brass conduct probe after officers brawl at Belville taxi rank
SAPS is investigating after police officers were caught on camera fighting at what appears to be Belville taxi rank in Cape Town.Read More
Drunk mob pretending to be parents abducts 162 pupils from North West school
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
City vows to involve Mitchells Plain community as it considers clinic closures
CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross and community activist Norman Jantjies.Read More
[WATCH] People grabbing cash, stuffing it into pockets after robbers flee scene
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.Read More
More from Politics
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the Presidency.Read More
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada.Read More
Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA.Read More
Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council
Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued.Read More
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'
Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.Read More
Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it's time for public, entertainment, and sporting events to resume safely without capacity restrictions.Read More
Taxi violence: 'Transport system in South Africa shouldn't be a crime scene'
Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the recent murder of taxi leader Mzo Dibela.Read More
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'
Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.Read More