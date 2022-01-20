'Those implicated in State Capture are trying to intimidate whistle-blowers'





Just days after the release of the first part of the State Capture Commission report, someone broke into the house of whistle-blower Themba Maseko, without entering rooms where valuables were stored

The state is not providing any support or protection to whistle-blowers like Maseko

FILE: Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko alongside former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: EWN.

Babita Dokoran was shot dead in front of her home. Atholl Williams had to flee the country. And now, somebody broke into the homes of former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg and former GCIS boss and whistle-blower Themba Maseko.

Loggerenberg and Maseko are calling attention to the plight of those standing up to corruption – with little backing from the state.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Maseko, asking him to recount what he can about the incident, and what he feels the government should be doing to protect citizens like himself and Van Loggerenberg (scroll up to listen).

It’s a very suspicious incident… The people didn’t make any attempt to force entry into other rooms where there was good that they could’ve stolen… They avoided the cameras… It was highly orchestrated. We were terrified! Themba Maseko

A private individual is providing me with security; no support from the government… I don’t have the means to acquire private investigators… Themba Maseko

Those implicated in the State Capture Commission report… are obviously worried… Chances are there will be prosecution… They’re going to try everything in their means to intimidate… We know what happened to Babita… Themba Maseko

The government is not showing any signs of wanting to protect whistle-blowers… Themba Maseko