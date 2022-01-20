City vows to involve Mitchells Plain community as it considers clinic closures





Mitchells Plain residents are up in arms over the possible closure of two clinics in the community

The City of Cape Town says a final decision has not been taken at this stage

Councillor Patricia van der Ross has promised to engage the community regarding the proposed clinic closures

Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN

The City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross has assured Mitchells Plain residents that the municipality will not close two health facilities in the community without consulting them first.

Van der Ross has confirmed that the City is investigating the possibility of closing the Eastridge Clinic and Rocklands Clinic.

She says this follows after a resolution was taken last year to transfer City of Cape Town healthcare functions to the Western Cape government.

Van der Ross, the City's newly appointed mayco member for Community Services and Health, says a process is underway to re-evaluate the service offering at the two healthcare facilities.

However, she says nothing has been decided at this stage and officials are still investigating the feasibility of shutting the clinics down.

According to Van der Ross, the City is trying to consolidate health services in the area primarily due to funding uncertainty and service inefficiency.

The councillor has vowed to engage with Mitchells Plain residents "to ensure healthcare services are designed around the actual needs of residents".

"The City is aiming to make sure that should discussions like this happen, we will make the time and commit to actually have full consultation with residents", she tells CapeTalk.

At this stage, we cannot give you an answer [on whether the clinics are closing], so not at this stage. Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

We are currently considering how best to arrange facilities and resources to deliver a comprehensive healthcare package service to the relevant communities. Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Meanwhile, some Mitchells Plain community members have raised concerns about the possible closure of the facilities.

Residents say patients will have to travel further away to access critical healthcare services.

Community activist Norman Jantjies has slammed the City for not informing residents of its plans.

We were never approached. We are quite disgusted that the conversation seems to be ongoing between whoever and we are totally marginalised in this whole process. Norman Jantjies, Member - Mitchells Plain United Residents Association