Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council
- Child rapist Jeffrey Donson loses Kannaland mayorship in vote of no confidence but remains on council
- It is a victory, however, Kannaland is the weakest municipality in the Western Cape and this is not good for its political stability says analyst
A motion of no confidence in the Kannaland mayor has succeeded on Wednesday. It means Icosa's Jeffrey Donson is out of office, as well as his deputy Werner Meshoe.
Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that has seen convicted child rapist, and recently elected Kannaland mayor, Jeffrey Donson unseated with a vote of no confidence.
What does this mean for Donson's future?
Practically what it means is that he is no longer the mayor but he is still a councilor on the Kannaland Council.Prof Jaap de Visser, Director - Dullah Omar Institute UWC
While this is indeed a victory says De Visser, it is never good for political stability to have such an occurrence.
These kinds of rumblings are not good for a municipality. Kannaland is actually one of the weakest municipalities in the Western Cape and really needs stability at the top.Prof Jaap de Visser, Director - Dullah Omar Institute UWC
The question of how he was elected in the first place needs to be asked, says De Visser.
Firstly, there is a legal layer to it - the Constitution itself says that you can stand for councillor as long as you don't have a prison sentence longer than 12 months. His prison sentence was suspended - so there was nothing legally wrong with him being fielded as a candidate.Prof Jaap de Visser, Director - Dullah Omar Institute UWC
In 2008, after he was convicted of raping of a 15-year-old girl during his tenure as mayor, his five-year sentence was later reduced to a suspended term of imprisonment, correctional supervision, a R20,000 fine and rehabilitation for sex offenders.
However, he says, it does raise concerns that political parties are willing to field such candidates knowing their history.
Secondly, he was voted into office, and as I understand not as a PR candidate on a party list, but as a ward candidate. So his picture was up on the poles and the ballot and everybody knew who they were voting for. I think there is a very serious question there.Prof Jaap de Visser, Director - Dullah Omar Institute UWC
He says the ANC even reached out to Donson and his party Icosa (Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa) to form a coalition.
Source : Supplied
More from Local
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'
The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.Read More
Democratic Alliance opposes making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory
John Maytham speaks to Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance Head of Policy.Read More
National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA.Read More
Cape Town cycle tour returns to its traditional March date for 2022 edition
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town Cycle Tour race director, Dave Bellairs.Read More
St Andrew's headmaster swept grooming complaints under the rug, says attorney
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to podcast producer Deon Wiggett and attorney Ian Levitt.Read More
[WATCH] SAPS top brass conduct probe after officers brawl at Belville taxi rank
SAPS is investigating after police officers were caught on camera fighting at what appears to be Belville taxi rank in Cape Town.Read More
Drunk mob pretending to be parents abducts 162 pupils from North West school
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
City vows to involve Mitchells Plain community as it considers clinic closures
CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross and community activist Norman Jantjies.Read More
[WATCH] People grabbing cash, stuffing it into pockets after robbers flee scene
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.Read More
More from Politics
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the Presidency.Read More
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada.Read More
Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA.Read More
'Boys want the world to hear exactly what transpired' - Thulsie twins' attorney
Attorney for the Thulsie twins Nadeem Mohamed explains why they have decided to allow media steaming in court.Read More
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'
Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.Read More
Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it's time for public, entertainment, and sporting events to resume safely without capacity restrictions.Read More
Taxi violence: 'Transport system in South Africa shouldn't be a crime scene'
Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the recent murder of taxi leader Mzo Dibela.Read More
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'
Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.Read More