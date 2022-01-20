Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents





Uber does not allow anyone under 18 to use the ride-sharing service

Some parents often book rides on behalf of their children who are unaccompanied on their trips

Uber SA's general manager Frans Hiemstra has urged parents to please abide by the platform's policy

Uber South Africa has reminded parents about the ground rules when it comes to using the platform for kids.

Children under the age of 18 are not allowed to have Uber accounts.

Moreover, if parents use their own Uber account to request a ride for their underage child, the minor must still be accompanied by an adult on the ride.

Many families use the Uber app in their daily lives to help get children to and from appointments and extramural activities.

Uber SA's general manager Frans Hiemstra has urged parents to follow the platform's guidelines and use the ride-sharing app responsibly.

Hiemstra says Uber is doing its best to enforce the age-limit policy so that the platform remains safe for everybody who uses it.

Minors need to be accompanied when they take an Uber. Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

I'm obviously happy to hear that it [Uber] has become so crucial for parents to move minors around. Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

We are happy that we are able to move people around that typically wouldn't be able to move on their own. We would obviously require parents to send their kids with somebody else that is of age and I hope that parents that are typically the account holders are able to abide by that. Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa