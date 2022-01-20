[WATCH] People grabbing cash, stuffing it into pockets after robbers flee scene
A cash-in-transit robbery took place between the N1 and N7 roads in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The robbery ended in a shootout and the robbers fled the scene, leaving much of the cash behind.
Witnesses to the crime then started grabbing the money left by the robbers.
Today’s #CITRobbery N1/N7 Cape Town: Scramble for cash after the robbers left. pic.twitter.com/SvN6gaE6dx— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 18, 2022
Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:24).
The video shows ordinary people grabbing the cash… and stuffing it into their pockets… one guy is shouting at them to stop…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Naai mense, julle kan mos nie dit doen nie, man! Jirre, dis nie aan nie! Naai, djy! Heibo!Onlooker
It’s not even the poorest of the poor that are doing this… It’s ordinary folk! …Onlooker
