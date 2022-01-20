DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule
- The DA is compiling papers to bring an urgent interdict compelling schools to open fully
- Government’s one-metre social distancing rule at schools means that most schools are forced to operate on a rotational basis
- There have been growing calls for an end to the one-metre social distancing policy
- The DA's Baxolile Nodada says there is no justification to continue with rotational learning
The DA says it will approach the court in a bid to force government to allow all pupils to return to school full time.
The opposition party argues that there is no justification for continuing with rotational schooling in 2022.
RELATED: Scrap 1m distancing rule at schools to allow full-time attendance - MEC Schäfer
Most schools have not been able to reopen on a full-time basis due to the government's one-metre social distancing directive.
Baxolile Nodada, the DA's shadow minister of education, says the social distancing rule at schools is resulting in significant learning losses, especially for vulnerable schoolchildren.
According to Nodada, rotational learning is exacerbating inequality in the schooling system.
RELATED: Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister
He claims learners in rural, township, and farming communities are losing between 50% and 80% of learning and teaching time due to rotational attendance.
Nodada says the DA's lawyers are still compiling court papers outlining the party's legal arguments.
The one-metre social distancing was only put in place for it to help the Health Department in terms of managing hospitalisations in the beginning of Covid-19... teachers were not vaccinated... and there was no indication of how we deal with learners when it comes to Covid-19.Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA
You can already see that our education system is unequal as we speak, we are further exacerbating that problem by continuing with the rotational system... the schools that are affected the most are the ones in the poor community. It is an unfair practice.Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA
Teachers are vaccinated... the risk is completely low... and learners over the age of 12 are being encouraged to go vaccinate.Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA
We haven't filed the papers in court yet, we will make an announcement when we do so.Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA
More from Politics
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the Presidency.Read More
Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA.Read More
Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council
Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued.Read More
'Boys want the world to hear exactly what transpired' - Thulsie twins' attorney
Attorney for the Thulsie twins Nadeem Mohamed explains why they have decided to allow media steaming in court.Read More
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'
Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.Read More
Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it's time for public, entertainment, and sporting events to resume safely without capacity restrictions.Read More
Taxi violence: 'Transport system in South Africa shouldn't be a crime scene'
Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the recent murder of taxi leader Mzo Dibela.Read More
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'
Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.Read More