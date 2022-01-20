Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA
- The Census 2022 will be digital but if you do not have access enumerators will go door-to-door
In February Stats SA will be conducting a population census.
This will mark the fourth population count since 1994 and Census 2022 will be the first digital population count.
The census is held every 10 years, and the data of each individual in every household is collected. The project kicks off on the night of February 2, when the homeless will be counted.
Trevor Osterwyk, Communication Manager at Statistics South Africa chats to Abongile about the census.
Three methods will be used to collect census data.
1) Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) or
2) Online – Computer Assisted Web Interview (CAWI) or
3) Telephonic – Computer Assisted Telephonic Interview (CATI
The census is very important for planning and to know where South Africans are.Trevor Osterwyk, Communication Manager - Statistics South Africa
A census is conducted throughout the world he notes.
For those people who want help on the questionnaire, we have a toll-free number 0800-110-248Trevor Osterwyk, Communication Manager - Statistics South Africa
For those without online access, StatsSA also has around 120,000 enumerators that can go door-to-door.
To make sure the right person is at your door and not some shyster, we have on the StatsSA website a page called field staff where you can put in the identification number to verify it is the right person.Trevor Osterwyk, Communication Manager - Statistics South Africa
Census information does not clash with the Protection of Personal Information [Popi) Act he explains as it is used in an aggregated form.
StatsSA can lay a charge for breaking the laws of the Constitution, and anyone refusing to participate could be sentenced to six months or pay a R10 000 fine.
They see this as a last resort, however.
We do not want to engage in legal action against any South African.Trevor Osterwyk, Communication Manager - Statistics South Africa
Osterwyk encourages everyone to go to the StatsSA website and register this week.
More from Politics
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the Presidency.Read More
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada.Read More
Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council
Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued.Read More
'Boys want the world to hear exactly what transpired' - Thulsie twins' attorney
Attorney for the Thulsie twins Nadeem Mohamed explains why they have decided to allow media steaming in court.Read More
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'
Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.Read More
Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it's time for public, entertainment, and sporting events to resume safely without capacity restrictions.Read More
Taxi violence: 'Transport system in South Africa shouldn't be a crime scene'
Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the recent murder of taxi leader Mzo Dibela.Read More
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'
Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.Read More