Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA





The Census 2022 will be digital but if you do not have access enumerators will go door-to-door

In February Stats SA will be conducting a population census.

This will mark the fourth population count since 1994 and Census 2022 will be the first digital population count.

The census is held every 10 years, and the data of each individual in every household is collected. The project kicks off on the night of February 2, when the homeless will be counted.

Trevor Osterwyk, Communication Manager at Statistics South Africa chats to Abongile about the census.

Three methods will be used to collect census data.

1) Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) or

2) Online – Computer Assisted Web Interview (CAWI) or

3) Telephonic – Computer Assisted Telephonic Interview (CATI

The census is very important for planning and to know where South Africans are. Trevor Osterwyk, Communication Manager - Statistics South Africa

A census is conducted throughout the world he notes.

For those people who want help on the questionnaire, we have a toll-free number 0800-110-248 Trevor Osterwyk, Communication Manager - Statistics South Africa

For those without online access, StatsSA also has around 120,000 enumerators that can go door-to-door.

To make sure the right person is at your door and not some shyster, we have on the StatsSA website a page called field staff where you can put in the identification number to verify it is the right person. Trevor Osterwyk, Communication Manager - Statistics South Africa

Census information does not clash with the Protection of Personal Information [Popi) Act he explains as it is used in an aggregated form.

StatsSA can lay a charge for breaking the laws of the Constitution, and anyone refusing to participate could be sentenced to six months or pay a R10 000 fine.

They see this as a last resort, however.

We do not want to engage in legal action against any South African. Trevor Osterwyk, Communication Manager - Statistics South Africa

Osterwyk encourages everyone to go to the StatsSA website and register this week.