Drunk mob pretending to be parents abducts 162 pupils from North West school
A mob of drunk people pretending to be parents reportedly abducted 162 pupils from the Boons Mega Farm School in North West, the Education Department revealed on Thursday.
The alleged perpetrators took most of the children home, but officials are not sure if everyone made it back safely.
The Department has not yet accounted for all 162 pupils, who were taken from the school in a truck and a bakkie.
RELATED: NW Education Dept accused of ignoring SGB's pleas to fix Tirelong Secondary - Eyewitness News
Some suspect that parents unhappy with school safety may be behind the kidnappings.
"It became a community thing,” said North West Education Department's Elias Malindi.
“These criminals, they are not working alone.”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).
The parents have been asking for a new building for years… The Department decided to take pupils to boarding schools. The parents were not happy with this, because they were far from home…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Last week, 54 children were also snatched from the Naauwpoort Mega Farm School… It’s not clear whether the parents or the community are behind these events…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Parents have been calling the Department… asking for transport to take the children back to boarding schools. The Department claims the culprits may be community members…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_12449664_thai-girl-wears-a-black-leather-shoes-as-a-school-uniform-.html?vti=nunfnuwej8zc3kfz90-1-26
More from Local
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'
The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.Read More
Democratic Alliance opposes making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory
John Maytham speaks to Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance Head of Policy.Read More
National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA.Read More
Cape Town cycle tour returns to its traditional March date for 2022 edition
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town Cycle Tour race director, Dave Bellairs.Read More
St Andrew's headmaster swept grooming complaints under the rug, says attorney
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to podcast producer Deon Wiggett and attorney Ian Levitt.Read More
[WATCH] SAPS top brass conduct probe after officers brawl at Belville taxi rank
SAPS is investigating after police officers were caught on camera fighting at what appears to be Belville taxi rank in Cape Town.Read More
City vows to involve Mitchells Plain community as it considers clinic closures
CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross and community activist Norman Jantjies.Read More
[WATCH] People grabbing cash, stuffing it into pockets after robbers flee scene
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.Read More
Climate change threatening Namaqualand daisy and the tourism it brings - study
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to researcher Jennifer Fitchett.Read More