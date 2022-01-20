Drunk mob pretending to be parents abducts 162 pupils from North West school





A mob of drunk people pretending to be parents reportedly abducted 162 pupils from the Boons Mega Farm School in North West, the Education Department revealed on Thursday.

The alleged perpetrators took most of the children home, but officials are not sure if everyone made it back safely.

The Department has not yet accounted for all 162 pupils, who were taken from the school in a truck and a bakkie.

Some suspect that parents unhappy with school safety may be behind the kidnappings.

"It became a community thing,” said North West Education Department's Elias Malindi.

“These criminals, they are not working alone.”

The parents have been asking for a new building for years… The Department decided to take pupils to boarding schools. The parents were not happy with this, because they were far from home… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

Last week, 54 children were also snatched from the Naauwpoort Mega Farm School… It’s not clear whether the parents or the community are behind these events… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News