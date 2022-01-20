Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use
Thailand is set to decriminalise dagga for recreational use, after becoming the first southeast Asian country to legalise its use as medicine.
The country’s Food and Drug Administration has proposed the complete removal of dagga from the list of controlled substances.
Those found in possession under the FDA’s proposal will face no penalties, a radical departure for the country, notorious for its draconian drug laws.
