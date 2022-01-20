[WATCH] SAPS top brass conduct probe after officers brawl at Belville taxi rank
- A SAPS member is being treated at a medical facility following an altercation with fellow police officials
- Footage of the incident at a Cape Town taxi rank has been posted on social media
- In response to the widely shared videos, SAPS says an internal probe is underway
The South African Police Service (SAPS) says management is conducting an internal investigation after video footage surfaced showing a brawl between police officers at a taxi rank in Cape Town.
Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared two videos of the public altercation which apparently took place at the Belville taxi rank.
In the video, several officers can be seen trying to take down a fellow policeman who is fighting them off.
The feisty officer assaults some of his SAPS colleagues while bystanders comment on the fracas and record the incident on their cellphones.
He eventually falls to the ground after being doused with pepper spray.
In light of the footage, SAPS has issued the following short statement:
"Kindly be advised that the video clip you are referring to has been viewed by SAPS management and we are aware of the incident. The member has been referred to a medical facility for assistance, and while this aspect is being attended to, an internal investigation is underway."
Kindly be advised that the video clip you are referring to has been viewed by SAPS management and we are aware of the incident. The member has been referred to a medical facility for assistance, and while this aspect is being attended to, an internal investigation is underway. ME— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 20, 2022
Video 2 https://t.co/ABztB623zC pic.twitter.com/4b5gZzh9do— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 20, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/Abramjee/status/1484100086623834115
