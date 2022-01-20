Wesbank is refunding customers it overcharged for more than a decade
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler got an email from someone who received an SMS, purportedly from Wesbank, saying that an agent fee was incorrectly charged to his account.
It asked for him to contact the bank, giving a Joburg landline number, so that a refund can be processed.
It was about a car he drove nine years ago.
Banks repaying customers for overcharging them for a decade – scam, or real?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Knowler (scroll up to listen).
Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction… I immediately thought it was a scam… I did some digging… took it up with a Wesbank spokesperson…Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
It turns out, Wesbank made mistakes charging facilitation fees for a whole decade up to 2020, and they’ve endeavoured to pay back the money, with interest.
Happy days for those who weren’t expecting any refunds from a bank they did business with within the last decade.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_78233698_oops-sign-on-white-paper-man-hand-holding-paper-with-text-isolated-on-office-background-business-con.html?vti=o70v1itfqy6advtubq-1-32
