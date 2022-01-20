St Andrew's headmaster swept grooming complaints under the rug, says attorney





The headmaster at St Andrew's College has resigned following a report on the grooming of boys at the top Eastern Cape school

An independent report has found that the school's former water polo coach David Mackenzie groomed boys during his tenure

The claims against Mackenzie first emerged in the News24 podcast My Only Story: Back to School

Podcast producer Deon Wiggett says he hopes the damning report is a lesson for all schools

Image: St Andrew's College/Facebook

The headmaster of St Andrew's College (SAC), Alan Thompson, has stepped down following a report which found that schoolboys had been groomed by a former water polo coach under his watch.

The report by an independent review board has found that former water polo coach David Mackenzie has groomed boys during his tenure at the school.

Mackenzie was accused of having inappropriate interactions with pupils at the prestigious all-boys school in News24's investigative podcast series My Only Story: Back to School.

The podcast looked into the death of 16-year-old Thomas Kruger, a former SAC pupil who took his own life at the school in 2018.

It's alleged that Kruger was one of the schoolboys who was groomed by Mackenzie at the time.

Deon Wiggett, who produced the News24 podcast, says Thompson's resignation should be a lesson to all principals and school boards.

He says Thompson was grossly negligent for not following up on any of the complaints against Mackenzie and "sweeping everything under the carpet".

Wiggett stresses that principals and educators have a duty to look out for children and protect them against sex pests in the schooling system.

"Career offenders, peadophiles, and predatory teachers will always be trying to get into schools and it is up to the people in charge of those schools to be super aware of how grooming works and be super responsive when they receive reports of inappropriate behaviour", he says.

It strongly holds Alan Thompson, the former headmaster, responsible for his complete and criminal lack of willingness and curiosity into seeing six different complaints about the inappropriate behaviour of David Mackenzie. Deon Wiggett, author and podcast producer

You will always have career offenders in schools but the duty of care that rests with the school principal is something that gets routinely denied... The implications of this are seismic because suddenly there is a precedent for headmasters being fired for not looking after children. Deon Wiggett, author and podcast producer

We found that the school had long known about problems with Mackenzie well before Thomas Kruger [took his own life] on campus. Mackenzie was Thomas' favourite teacher and he was the favourite teacher of many, many other children. Many of these children's parents said to the headmaster they are not happy with the relationship between their child and David Mackenzie. Deon Wiggett, author and podcast producer

Meanwhile, the family of Thomas Kruger has instituted a civil claim against the school, former headmaster, and ex-water polo coach.

Family attorney Ian Levitt says that Thompson could be facing criminal liability for failing to report the complaints about David Mackenzie to the authorities.

"Now that the report has come out, we are analysing it very quickly and very deeply, and further criminal charges will be laid against every single person involved in this sorry saga", Levitt tells CapeTalk.

The full facts will eventually come out in due course and we will make sure of that. Ian Levitt, Attorney

It's shocking. I really cannot believe that in 2018 a senior teacher in a private school physically assaults a child and it gets swept under the carpet by the highest levels of the school. Ian Levitt, Attorney