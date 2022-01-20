Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections





Global health study reveals drug resistant infections are on the increase

More than 1.2 million people are believed to have succumbed in 2019 due to drug resistant infections

This is more than the annual death toll from malaria or Aids

The overuse of antibiotics to treat infections is making antibiotics less effective against more serious diseases

Nearly 1.3 million people died worldwide in 2019 from infections caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics, according to the largest study of the issue to date.

Co-author of the report, global health epidemiologist Dr. Benn Sartorius says there's a multitude of factors that's led to an increase in people dying from what were once common, previously treatable infections.

Sartorius says the misuse of antibiotics has resulted in the bacteria that cause the infections to become resistant to treatment.

Another theory is that the overuse of antibiotics to treat infections has resulted in them becoming less effective against serious infections.

We're seeing higher deaths rates in some of the poorest geographies. Dr. Benn Sartorius - Global health epidemiologist

The highest deaths rates were observed in sub-Saharan Africa as well as south Asia. Dr. Benn Sartorius - Global health epidemiologist

In some settings it's also a lack of access to key second and third line antibiotics. Dr. Benn Sartorius - Global health epidemiologist

Global Health spending needs to increase to bring it more in line with other infectious disease of proportionate magnitude. Dr. Benn Sartorius - Global health epidemiologist

More investment is needed in the pipeline to develop new vaccines and antimicrobials. Dr. Benn Sartorius - Global health epidemiologist

