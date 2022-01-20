Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections
- Global health study reveals drug resistant infections are on the increase
- More than 1.2 million people are believed to have succumbed in 2019 due to drug resistant infections
- This is more than the annual death toll from malaria or Aids
- The overuse of antibiotics to treat infections is making antibiotics less effective against more serious diseases
Nearly 1.3 million people died worldwide in 2019 from infections caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics, according to the largest study of the issue to date.
According to the study, this is more than the annual death toll from malaria or Aids.
Co-author of the report, global health epidemiologist Dr. Benn Sartorius says there's a multitude of factors that's led to an increase in people dying from what were once common, previously treatable infections.
Sartorius says the misuse of antibiotics has resulted in the bacteria that cause the infections to become resistant to treatment.
Another theory is that the overuse of antibiotics to treat infections has resulted in them becoming less effective against serious infections.
We're seeing higher deaths rates in some of the poorest geographies.Dr. Benn Sartorius - Global health epidemiologist
The highest deaths rates were observed in sub-Saharan Africa as well as south Asia.Dr. Benn Sartorius - Global health epidemiologist
In some settings it's also a lack of access to key second and third line antibiotics.Dr. Benn Sartorius - Global health epidemiologist
Global Health spending needs to increase to bring it more in line with other infectious disease of proportionate magnitude.Dr. Benn Sartorius - Global health epidemiologist
More investment is needed in the pipeline to develop new vaccines and antimicrobials.Dr. Benn Sartorius - Global health epidemiologist
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164688083_vaccination-vs-infection-symbol-doctor-turns-wooden-cubes-and-changes-the-word-infection-to-vaccinat.html?vti=m1zfzk11dtybmbfcmr-1-19
More from World
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB.Read More
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use
Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison.Read More
What caused Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai to erupt? We ask an expert
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Prof Raymond Cas, professor of volcanology about the Tonga underwater volcano.Read More
Cop reveals bizarre info on Prince Andrew’s outbursts over his teddy bears
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year
Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11!Read More
Bald man decapitated in Mozambique over belief head contained gold
Amy MacIver speaks to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about stories making headlines across the continent.Read More
Did Jewish notary 'give-up' Anne Frank's family to Nazi's? Suspect identified
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Covid booster shots 'boost your immunity above and beyond'
Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health outlines the efficacy of the booster shots with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Job hunting? Monarch sought for (unfortunatley named) 'Piel Island' off UK coast
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More