Cape Town cycle tour returns to its traditional March date for 2022 edition
- The 44th edition of the Cape Town cycle tour takes place on Sunday 13 March 2022
- A field of 22 500 cyclists will participate
- A limited number of standard entries are still available
The 2022 edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour is set to take place on Sunday 13 March.
The world's largest timed cycle race returns to the traditional March date, after being hosted in October last year.
Last year's race was postponed as a result of Covid restrictions and a limited field of only 18 000 cyclists participated.
This year organisers have confirmed that there'll be a larger capacity of participants, with a limited field of 22 500 cyclists expected.
Covid protocols will however still apply.
The traditional pre-race Expo will also go ahead this year and will take place at the Cape Town Stadium in the lead up to race day.
Entries are still available. There are charities you can ride for as well....we'll have an expo again this year.Dave Bellairs - Cape Town cycle tour race director
Because we're in a covid situation, the junior event will not take place this year, unfortunately.Dave Bellairs - Cape Town cycle tour race director
We will have a couple hundred international entries. There are normal entries available, we still have a limited number of standard entries.Dave Bellairs - Cape Town cycle tour race director
Entries are still available via the website www.capetowncycletour.com
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : @CTCycleTour/Twitter
