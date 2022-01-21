Badroodien: City has found root of foul Westlake Golf Course sprinkler odour
- Councillor Zahid Badroodien says officials have sniffed out the source of the stinky irrigation water at the Westlake Golf Club
- Badroodien says a number of steps will be taken to eliminate the odour, including aeration treatment at the site of the problem
- A team from the City of Cape Town met with Westlake Golf Course management after a number of residents complained to CapeTalk about the foul smell coming through the sprinkler water
The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien says the municipality has managed to identify the reason for the smelly irrigation water at the Westlake Golf Course.
According to Badroodien, the storage conditions of the treated effluent water are causing it to smell bad before it reaches the golf club's sprinkler system.
He says the water is not sufficiently aerated in the storage area, causing it to stink in very hot temperatures.
RELATED: City vows to get to the bottom of smelly Westlake golf course irrigation
Badroodien has committed to taking a number of steps that will help eliminate the odour, including aeration treatment at the site of the problem and additional chlorine treatment.
"There are repairs which we will also expedite to the primary pump where that water is being stored so that the circulation is improved which will hopefullyu reduce the odour and the algal growth", he tells CapeTalk.
Badroodien, who's the mayco member responsible for water and waste, has acknowledged that there are "water quality challenges" across the city.
He says the municipality is working on addressing the ongoing issues affecting Cape Town's sewer system by developing an action plan and boosting spending on water and sanitation.
RELATED: Big plans to boost spending on Cape Town's water and sanitation infrastructure
It would seem that as the golf course suggested, it may not be related to manure compost.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
After engagements with them and the officials, it seems as if after the water leaves the wastewater treatment works, before it gets to the golf course, the storage area... where the water is being stored is allowed to collect with no aeration, which in this heat leads to algal growths and also leads to this odour developing and further leads to the impact that the community smells when the water reaches the golf course.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
We've got a solution to that, because now we know where a potential cause may come from, so we'll be aerating the water in this storage area. We'll be applying extra dose chlorine to the water as well.. in order to kill off some of the algal growth.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
`We're absolutely going to do our best to clarify that water and to aerate that water to reduce the impact on this community.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120922350_splashes-of-water-during-watering-in-the-background-of-green-grass-.html?vti=ngqrc8oujj1q3y9mf8-1-1
More from Local
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
MyCiTi's N2 Express buses return to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha in Feb: CoCT
The City of Cape Town has put out a statement confirming that the service will get back on the road in February.Read More
Western Cape - home to SA's top three maths boffs - hits 81.2% matric pass rate
The matric pass rate in the Western Cape has increased by 1.3 percentage points from last year, among several other achievements.Read More
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend
If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived.Read More
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'
The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.Read More
Democratic Alliance opposes making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory
John Maytham speaks to Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance Head of Policy.Read More
National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA.Read More
Cape Town cycle tour returns to its traditional March date for 2022 edition
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town Cycle Tour race director, Dave Bellairs.Read More
St Andrew's headmaster swept grooming complaints under the rug, says attorney
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to podcast producer Deon Wiggett and attorney Ian Levitt.Read More