Badroodien: City has found root of foul Westlake Golf Course sprinkler odour

21 January 2022 9:04 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Irrigation water
sewage
Zahid Badroodien
Westlake Golf Course
effluent water

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien.
  • Councillor Zahid Badroodien says officials have sniffed out the source of the stinky irrigation water at the Westlake Golf Club
  • Badroodien says a number of steps will be taken to eliminate the odour, including aeration treatment at the site of the problem
  • A team from the City of Cape Town met with Westlake Golf Course management after a number of residents complained to CapeTalk about the foul smell coming through the sprinkler water
Image copyright: svproduction/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien says the municipality has managed to identify the reason for the smelly irrigation water at the Westlake Golf Course.

According to Badroodien, the storage conditions of the treated effluent water are causing it to smell bad before it reaches the golf club's sprinkler system.

He says the water is not sufficiently aerated in the storage area, causing it to stink in very hot temperatures.

RELATED: City vows to get to the bottom of smelly Westlake golf course irrigation

Badroodien has committed to taking a number of steps that will help eliminate the odour, including aeration treatment at the site of the problem and additional chlorine treatment.

"There are repairs which we will also expedite to the primary pump where that water is being stored so that the circulation is improved which will hopefullyu reduce the odour and the algal growth", he tells CapeTalk.

Badroodien, who's the mayco member responsible for water and waste, has acknowledged that there are "water quality challenges" across the city.

He says the municipality is working on addressing the ongoing issues affecting Cape Town's sewer system by developing an action plan and boosting spending on water and sanitation.

RELATED: Big plans to boost spending on Cape Town's water and sanitation infrastructure

It would seem that as the golf course suggested, it may not be related to manure compost.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

After engagements with them and the officials, it seems as if after the water leaves the wastewater treatment works, before it gets to the golf course, the storage area... where the water is being stored is allowed to collect with no aeration, which in this heat leads to algal growths and also leads to this odour developing and further leads to the impact that the community smells when the water reaches the golf course.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

We've got a solution to that, because now we know where a potential cause may come from, so we'll be aerating the water in this storage area. We'll be applying extra dose chlorine to the water as well.. in order to kill off some of the algal growth.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

`We're absolutely going to do our best to clarify that water and to aerate that water to reduce the impact on this community.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town



