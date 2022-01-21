[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend
A potentially record-breaking heatwave has arrived in the Boland.
The maximum temperature forecast for today (Friday) is 43 degrees Celsius, according to AccuWeather.
On Saturday and Sunday, it’s projected to rise to 45 degrees Celsius, which could make it the hottest place on the planet where temperatures are measured.
In Paarl, expect a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius today (Friday) and 44 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
These were the highest temperatures measured anywhere on the planet over the past 24 hours:
1. Oudestad (South Africa) 44.7°C
Shark Bay Airport (Australia) 44.1°C
Vioolsdrif (South Africa) 43.5°C
Geraldton Airport (Australia) 43.2°C
Carnarvon Airport (Australia) 42.8°C
Gingin Aero (Australia) 42.8°C
Las Lomitas (Argentina) 42.7°C
Paso De Los Libres Aerodrome (Argentina) 42.5°C
Bullsbrook Pearce Amo (Australia) 42°C
Marble Bar (Australia) 41.9°C
Check out this interesting website - it indicates the highest and lowest measured temperatures (and most precipitation) in the world over the most recent 24 hours.
