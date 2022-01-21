Western Cape - home to SA's top three maths boffs - hits 81.2% matric pass rate





Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has praised the Western Cape matric class of 2021 for its stellar performance

The provincial pass rate has jumped to 81.2% in the 2021 NSC examinations - up from 79.9% in 2020

The Western Cape has also scored the most Bachelors passes in the country

To top it off, the top three learners in quintile 5 and the top three maths achievers in SA are from the Cape

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer (in red) and her team celebrate the Western Cape matric results. Picture: @DebbieSchafer/Twitter

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has congratulated the matric class of 2021 in the Western Cape for achieving remarkable results despite facing a tough two years of a global pandemic.

Western Cape matriculants achieved a provincial pass rate of 81.2%, which is an increase of 1.3 percentage points from last year.

What makes the provincial results even more impressive, Schäfer says, is that the Western Cape had 6,076 extra candidates writing this year, which makes it more difficult to increase the percentage.

Nationally, the class of 2021 achieved a matric pass rate of 76.4%.

VERY well done to the W Cape class of 2021 - improvement of 1.3%, over the 80% again, third position in the country with the highest % of bachelor passes, 2 districts in top 10 and improvement in retention from Grade 10-12 to 70%! All during a global pandemic! SUPER proud of you — Debbie Schafer (@DebbieSchafer) January 20, 2022

The Western Cape has also achieved its highest-ever percentage of Bachelors passes at 45.3% - the highest in the country.

In addition, the results also show that the Western Cape continues to retain more learners in the system year on year.

"Our retention rate from Grade 10 to 12 (those actually writing the NSC) – one of the most important education measures – has increased by 3.7 percentage points to 70.3% (our highest ever). This is another fantastic achievement", Schäfer says in a statement.

In Mathematics, the provincial pass rate increased by 1.6 percentage points from last year to 72.4%.

In Science, it increased by 2.2 percentage points to 77.1%.

We congratulate our specialist teachers for their efforts in these subjects, and our learners for their excellent performance. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

Two districts in the province - Metro North Education District and Eden and Central Karoo Education District - have made the top ten in the country.

To top it off, the Western Cape is also home to a number of top performers in the country as outlined below:

Ziyaad Banderker from Rondebosch Boys’ High School scored the highest mathematics mark in the country

Anna Christina Kriel from Rhenish Girls’ High School achieved the second-highest maths score in SA

Ruan Hermann Buhr from Paul Roos Gimnasium came in third place in the top maths spots

Ulrich le Roux from Hoer Jongeskool Paarl has been named the national top learner in quintile 5

Simone Wessels from Stellenberg High School secured the second-highest spot in quintile 5 nationally

Ahyoung Moon from Rhenish Girls’ High took third place in quintile 5 nationally

So once again, we have come number 1 in terms of the quality of our education, even if not on the league table, and I would like to extend a hearty congratulations to the Class of 2021, their teachers, families, and our officials, all of whom have put in so much effort to help them reach this excellent performance. You have made your province extremely proud, and proved that we can overcome the challenge of Covid-19. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

