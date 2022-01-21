Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side
Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.
His family broke the news on Friday morning.
"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," a message on Facebook read.
"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.
"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”
Meat Loaf has sold more than 100 million albums.
His debut album “Bat Out of Hell”, released in 1977, sold 43 million copies and remains to this day one of the best-selling albums ever.
