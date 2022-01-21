MyCiTi's N2 Express buses return to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha in Feb: CoCT





The MyCiTi N2 Express service will get back into gear from next month

City bosses and members of the N2 Company have finally signed on the dotted line, paving way for a new deal

The N2 Express service was terminated in May 2019 due to a prolonged contractual dispute with the route’s taxi industry shareholders

Almost 20 months after the route was suspended, the City of Cape Town has announced that the MyCiTi N2 Express service will be reinstated in February.

This comes after the signing of a new operating contract between the City and the N2 Company, equally owned by Lisekhonikamva (Codeta) from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain Rapid Transit (Route Six from Mitchells Plain), and Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs).

The new deal will see the N2 Express buses return to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha by next month.

"The signing of this contract is a critical milestone and the impact cannot be overstated", says Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Over 6,000 commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha will benefit from the N2 Express service once the buses are back on the road, if all goes as planned.

The N2 Express was suspended in May 2019 following a contractual dispute, leaving thousands of commuters out in the cold.

Hill-Lewis says the return of the N2 Express service comes at a time when Cape Town residents are desperate for a reliable public transport offering.

This is very important progress, and great for the city. We look forward to seeing the N2 Express service up and running as soon as possible. Capetonians urgently need safe, affordable and reliable public transport. With the return of the N2 Express service thousands of commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha will be able to board the blue MyCiTi buses to the Cape Town CBD. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

I want to thank the N2 Company, our partners who will be operating the service. Thank you for your commitment to return the service to commuters from the metro-south east. I also want to commend the City officials for their dedication and hard work leading up to the signing of the contract. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Last yeat, the City’s Council unanimously approved the Transport Directorate’s request to grant the N2 Company the right to use and manage the 34 City-owned buses to provide the N2 Express service.

The City’s mayoral committee member for transport, Councillor Rob Quintas, says the fleet of buses will be serviced and prepared for operations, and bus drivers recruited and trained.

‘In the meantime, the Transport Directorate is assessing all of the bus shelters along the four routes in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha for urgent maintenance and repairs. Sadly, many of the shelters have been vandalised or stripped by thieves during the time that the service was suspended. Given the extent of the vandalism most of the shelters will still be in a state of disrepair by the time the N2 Express operates, but I can assure commuters that we are working around the clock to get this sorted. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town