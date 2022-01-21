Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was reprimanded on Thursday night, and she apologised and retracted her contentious opinion pieces, according to the Presidency.
Sisulu, however, denies that she was admonished, that she expressed any regrets or even agreed to withdraw or apologise for her opinion piece.
According to Sisulu, she only agreed with President Cyril Ramaphosa to reconsider a line in her opinion piece in relation to the judiciary.
She released a statement on Friday in which she blames the President’s media team for what she called the deliberate misrepresentation of their meeting.
This follows on a late-night tit-for-tat of media statements, with Sisulu openly calling Ramaphosa a liar.
The Presidency then sent a statement saying it stood by its initial release saying she withdrew her comments.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia (scroll up to listen).
We are on statement number four; we’re waiting to see if the Presidency will drop a fifth…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
There are people who want her out of Cabinet…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
She called the President a liar last night! … The damage is done… People will judge his strength as a leader on his next move… It’s psychological warfare…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
Presidency, why are you part of the fray? You should be above it! … It’s embarrassing…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
More from Local
MyCiTi's N2 Express buses return to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha in Feb: CoCT
The City of Cape Town has put out a statement confirming that the service will get back on the road in February.Read More
Western Cape - home to SA's top three maths boffs - hits 81.2% matric pass rate
The matric pass rate in the Western Cape has increased by 1.3 percentage points from last year, among several other achievements.Read More
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend
If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived.Read More
Badroodien: City has found root of foul Westlake Golf Course sprinkler odour
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien.Read More
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'
The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.Read More
Democratic Alliance opposes making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory
John Maytham speaks to Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance Head of Policy.Read More
National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA.Read More
Cape Town cycle tour returns to its traditional March date for 2022 edition
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town Cycle Tour race director, Dave Bellairs.Read More
St Andrew's headmaster swept grooming complaints under the rug, says attorney
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to podcast producer Deon Wiggett and attorney Ian Levitt.Read More
More from Opinion
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19
Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School.Read More
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.Read More
'Those implicated in State Capture are trying to intimidate whistle-blowers'
Refilwe Moloto interviews former GCIS boss and whistle-blower Themba Maseko.Read More
Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy?
Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy.Read More
22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously.
Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque.Read More
Crypto predictions for 2022 – regulation and 'old school' acceptance is coming
Refilwe Moloto interviews Luno Global Head of Payments Louis van Staden about his predictions for 2022.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.Read More
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister
John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust.Read More
More from Politics
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the Presidency.Read More
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada.Read More
Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA.Read More
Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council
Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued.Read More
'Boys want the world to hear exactly what transpired' - Thulsie twins' attorney
Attorney for the Thulsie twins Nadeem Mohamed explains why they have decided to allow media steaming in court.Read More
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'
Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.Read More
Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it's time for public, entertainment, and sporting events to resume safely without capacity restrictions.Read More
Taxi violence: 'Transport system in South Africa shouldn't be a crime scene'
Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the recent murder of taxi leader Mzo Dibela.Read More