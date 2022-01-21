Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'





Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was reprimanded on Thursday night, and she apologised and retracted her contentious opinion pieces, according to the Presidency.

Sisulu, however, denies that she was admonished, that she expressed any regrets or even agreed to withdraw or apologise for her opinion piece.

According to Sisulu, she only agreed with President Cyril Ramaphosa to reconsider a line in her opinion piece in relation to the judiciary.

Lindiwe Sisulu congratulates President Cyril Ramaphosa on the ANC's 2019 election victory. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

She released a statement on Friday in which she blames the President’s media team for what she called the deliberate misrepresentation of their meeting.

This follows on a late-night tit-for-tat of media statements, with Sisulu openly calling Ramaphosa a liar.

The Presidency then sent a statement saying it stood by its initial release saying she withdrew her comments.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia (scroll up to listen).

We are on statement number four; we’re waiting to see if the Presidency will drop a fifth… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

There are people who want her out of Cabinet… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

She called the President a liar last night! … The damage is done… People will judge his strength as a leader on his next move… It’s psychological warfare… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Presidency, why are you part of the fray? You should be above it! … It’s embarrassing… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News