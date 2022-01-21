SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: National Debt Counsellors' Association
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
MISC INTERVIEW: Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lelona Mbobosi
Abongile Mbaba
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Londie London The Real Housewives of Durban
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Londie London
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg. 21 January 2022 5:19 PM
[PICS] Residents urged to keep away after shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach A large portion of the Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore just between Oudekraal and the Twelve Apostles Hotel. 21 January 2022 2:48 PM
Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid! Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Volunteer Wildfire Services firefighter and CEO Claire Lotter. 21 January 2022 2:44 PM
View all Local
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the... 20 January 2022 7:33 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
View all Politics
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
View all Business
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived. 21 January 2022 9:52 AM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra. 20 January 2022 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire

21 January 2022 3:25 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Star Trek
Actress
Alice Krige
Chariots of Fire

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige.
  • South African-born actress Alice Krige says she had a very fortunate start to her acting career
  • Krige has played a range of phenomenal characters both on stage and on screen
  • Most recently, she stars in the British drama series, The Syndicate, which dropped on Britbox earlier this month
Image: Alice Krige/Facebook

Veteran actress and South African export Alice Krige says she'll always hold fond memories of her major breakout role in the classic Chariots of Fire.

Krige first came to international attention when she starred in Chariots of Fire in 1981.

"That was a very privileged and fortunate launching pad", she tells CapeTalk.

Krige has gone on to amass a substantial body of work on stage and on screen, including her famous role as The Borg Queen in Star Trek.

Currently, she stars in the third season of the popular British drama series, The Syndicate, which dropped on Britbox earlier this month, where she plays the role of Lady Hazelwood.

Krige chats to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about her journey from being a "ballet-obsessed little girl" to reaching global stardom.

The Borg Queen was a fascinating character to play and it was quite an extraordinary experience because I worked an 18-hour day for 14 straight days because the make-up took so long... I was just kind of floating at the end.

Alice Krige, actress

I knew nothing about Star Trek. I grew up before South Africa had television so there's kind of a huge black hole where my pop culture knowledge is meant to be. I discovered all about the Star Trek universe some years after the film screened.

Alice Krige, actress

I think it's an extraordinary privilege to be able to go back and forth [between film, TV, and theatre] and each one has a specific set of challenges.

Alice Krige, actress

I headed off onto the path of drama and finally came into the United Kingdom to finish my training, then by sheer good luck and chance, through the agency of a fellow student... I got the role in Chariots of Fire. That was a very privileged and fortunate launching pad.

Alice Krige, actress



21 January 2022 3:25 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Star Trek
Actress
Alice Krige
Chariots of Fire

More from Entertainment

5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022

21 January 2022 5:27 PM

The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side

21 January 2022 10:54 AM

The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Start off the year on a good note with DStv Premium

21 January 2022 6:25 AM

DStv Premium has extended the Streaming Only offer to the end of March 2022!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously.

18 January 2022 2:25 PM

Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year

18 January 2022 12:50 PM

Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers

16 January 2022 2:33 PM

A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons

15 January 2022 4:26 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!

14 January 2022 9:03 AM

February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more

11 January 2022 10:50 AM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier

10 January 2022 11:16 AM

John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Badroodien: City has found root of foul Westlake Golf Course sprinkler odour

Local

[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!

Local

EWN Highlights

Global COVID cases and deaths soar, but signs of slowdown

21 January 2022 8:47 PM

Gauteng paramedics march against attacks by criminals

21 January 2022 8:11 PM

Mali bids state farewell to ex-president Keita

21 January 2022 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA