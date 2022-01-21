[PICS] Residents urged to keep away after shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach





The City of Cape Town has urged the public to stay clear of the shipwreck at Oudekraal beach

The old shipwreck wash shifted from the ocean’s floor following massive waves this week

The City's Eddie Andrews says the wreck itself and its location poses little risk to the coastal environment

A large portion of Cape Town's Antipolis wreck has washed onto rocks near the Twelve Apostles Hotel. Image: City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s coastal management team is advising members of the public to avoid going near the wrecked ship at Oudekraal beach.

An old shipwreck has surfaced and washed ashore near Oudekraal following the big swells on Wednesday.

"The big swell picked up the wreck and moved it around 40 to 50 metres shoreward and onto the shore", according to the City's coastal management branch.

The Antipolis ran aground in 1977 after the tow rope that was towing it broke.

In addition, small pieces of the vessel have broken off and are lying around.

Officials say that although this large portion of the ship will eventually settle, the rocky shore will cause it to always move slightly, depending on the size of the swell and tide.

While the shipwreck may move again in a similar big swell and if it does, there is no immediate infrastructure that it could crash into.

The City's deputy mayor and mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews, says officials will keep a close eye on the wreck.

"The City will continue to monitor it over time and will also erect general warning signs for the access points in the area as soon as possible. The wreck will be left to settle in its new location and form part of the many shipwrecks along our coastline", he says in a statement.

We can confirm that the wreck itself and its location poses little risk to the coastal environment, however the only real risks are if members of the public try and climb on it or remove pieces of it. We urge everyone to please stay clear and not to climb onto it. It is a little unstable, rusty and old and should really be avoided. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of CT