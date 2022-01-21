Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!





We are slap-bang in the middle of fire season – with record-breaking temperatures expected this weekend, conditions which perfectly suit runaway fires.

Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS) is ready for the fight.

Picture: somchai999/123rf.com

The not-for-profit organisation relies entirely on donations for its operations.

VWS has 443 volunteer members operating out of bases in Noordhoek, Stellenbosch, Helderberg, and Newlands.

VWS is actively recruiting volunteers to help them serve.

It costs about R10 000 to train and R6000 for protective equipment.

If you’re interested or need to know more, send an email to recruitment@vws.org.za.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed VWS firefighter Claire Lotter (scroll up to listen).

Lotter was selected to take part in a training academy in the United States; a first for any African firefighter.

With the temperatures we’re expecting this weekend, every single fire service is on high alert for what’s to come. Claire Lotter, CEO - Volunteer Wildfire Services

Report fires when you see them… 112 is the number to call… Claire Lotter, CEO - Volunteer Wildfire Services

We had our biggest recruit intake this year – over 100 new firefighters… You don’t have to be a firefighter; there are other roles that we require – drivers, operations, marketing, logistics… Our vehicles are quite old… There are never enough people… Claire Lotter, CEO - Volunteer Wildfire Services