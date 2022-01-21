School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe
- The 2021 matric pass rate stands at 76.4%
- It's an improvement of 0.2% on the 2020 matric pass rate
- The Democratic Alliance claims the real pass rate is 51% because it does not into consideration the high drop out rate
The 2021 National Senior Certificate overall pass rate stands at 76.4%, an improvement of 0.2% from the 2020 matric pass rate.
In announcing the results, Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga said that the matric pass rates had consistently improved over the last 10 years, from 60% in 2009 to above 70% over the last few years.
But the Democratic Alliance isn't satisfied with the results, saying the ‘real’ matric pass rate is 51.4%, as the official results do not take into account the high dropout rate.
The 2021 learner dropout between grade 10 to 12 is 32.7%.
The Northern Cape has the highest school drop out rate in the country, with 44.7% of learners that were enrolled in grade 10 in 2019 not sitting for the Grade 12 final exams in 2021.
Former Gauteng Education MEC, Mary Metcalfe who is now a senior research associate at University of Johannesburg says the high drop out rate is very concerning.
We don't have detailed enough information about each learner across the country and whether or not they are repeating, and there is very high levels of repetition.Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg
The DBE (Department of Basic Education) is supposed to be implementing something which is an individual tracking system, and hopefully one day it will be there.Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg
RELATED: Western Cape - home to SA's top three maths boffs - hits 81.2% matric pass rate
As a country, we need to recognise that we've got a dropout problem...Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg
We need an earlier certification point that streams learners into where they may be more comfortable, rather than pursuing this bachelors pass, which isn't for everyone.Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Local
[PICS] Residents urged to keep away after shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach
A large portion of the Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore just between Oudekraal and the Twelve Apostles Hotel.Read More
Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!
Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Volunteer Wildfire Services firefighter and CEO Claire Lotter.Read More
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
MyCiTi's N2 Express buses return to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha in Feb: CoCT
The City of Cape Town has put out a statement confirming that the service will get back on the road in February.Read More
Western Cape - home to SA's top three maths boffs - hits 81.2% matric pass rate
The matric pass rate in the Western Cape has increased by 1.3 percentage points from last year, among several other achievements.Read More
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend
If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived.Read More
Badroodien: City has found root of foul Westlake Golf Course sprinkler odour
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien.Read More
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'
The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.Read More
Democratic Alliance opposes making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory
John Maytham speaks to Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance Head of Policy.Read More