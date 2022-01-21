Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang?





Theoretical physicists describe the 'Big Bang' as a the formation of the universe some 13.8 billion years ago

Following the initial expansion, the universe is cooled down, allowing the formation of early stars and galaxies

© juangaertner/123rf.com

What released the energy that led to the big bang, which then led to the formation of the universe as we know it?

Alastair Wilson is a philosopher based at the University of Birmingham who was asked that very question by someone.

Where did the material come from that created the Big Bang, and what happened in the first instance to create that material?

Wilson's focus is research in metaphysics and the philosophy of physics and epistemology and the philosophy of science, so that question was right up his alley.

Where the big bang comes from is a question which seems to presuppose that there was a time before the big bang. Alastair Wilson - Philosopher based at the University of Birmingham

There wasn't a time before the big bang, because time starts along with the big bang. There wasn't anytime before it for there to be anything there to cause it. Alastair Wilson - Philosopher based at the University of Birmingham

Any cause would have to come from outside space and time. So maybe God could be that cause. Maybe there are other things outside space and time that could be that cause. Or maybe it's the kind of thing that doesn't need a cause. Alastair Wilson - Philosopher based at the University of Birmingham

We can't expect our natural belief, the things that we find plausible and easy to understand can automatically be extended to these extreme scenarios that are totally unlike anything that we are equipped to deal with. Alastair Wilson - Philosopher based at the University of Birmingham

