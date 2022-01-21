Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022

21 January 2022 9:34 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
John's book picks

Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.
  • Thriller: The Lonely Ones by Hakan Nesser
  • Fiction: Snow Country by Sebastian Faulks
  • Non-fiction: How to be a Refugee: One family story of exile and belonging

The Lonely Ones begins in 1969 when six young people arrive in the Swedish university town of Uppsala, Over the course of a few years they become close friends, but something happens and changes everything for the group during a trip to Eastern Europe.

Several years later, a university lecturer is found dead at the bottom of a cliff in the woods, and it mysteriously happens to be the exact same spot where one of the Uppsala students died many years before.

Detective Inspector Gunnar Barbarotti takes on the case with the hopes of getting to the bottom of the mysterious deaths.

It's thicker than I usually allow myself to enjoy these days It's 595 pages. Normally I go, you could've written this book in 395 pages and it would've been a better book. In this one, I feel that every one of those 595 pages was necessary and enjoyable.

John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

Snow Country tells the story of Lena, a girl born in a small town in southern Austria in 1906 and Anton, a journalist eager to make a name for himself.

The pair meet at a sanatorium where they strike a connection.

He (Faulks) manages against that beautifully described grand canvas to locate tiny, minute, fascinating detail about how people live their lives. About how people think about themselves and about others.

John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

_How to be a Refugee _is an account of how the author Simon May discovers his Jewish heritage which his mother and two aunts concealed in the late 1930's to escape from the Nazi's as they rose to power.

It's a fascinating and gripping account of how they lived their new identities and eradicated in themselves any trace of Jewish life.

He (Simon May) is someone who does not know what his identity is. And he wants to find his identity, so he pursues the story of his mother and two sisters to try and find some resolution about his own identity.

John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the audio.




More from Opinion

Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang?

21 January 2022 6:39 PM

John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19

21 January 2022 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'

21 January 2022 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'

20 January 2022 8:50 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Those implicated in State Capture are trying to intimidate whistle-blowers'

20 January 2022 9:03 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews former GCIS boss and whistle-blower Themba Maseko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy?

19 January 2022 2:54 PM

Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously.

18 January 2022 2:25 PM

Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto predictions for 2022 – regulation and 'old school' acceptance is coming

18 January 2022 11:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Luno Global Head of Payments Louis van Staden about his predictions for 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time

17 January 2022 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures'

17 January 2022 6:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

