Sara-Jayne's top picks: What hot in Cape Town this weekend





Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival online

Auditions for small singing roles at Milnerton players

Making salsa with Charne Johnson

The Hugh Masekela online heritage festival is being held on Sunday to mark four years since the passing of internationally acclaimed musician and cultural activist Hugh Masekela.

Masekela's daughter and co-organiser of the event, Pula Twala says the festival is in its ninth year now, having started out as an outdoor festival in Soweto.

The onset of the pandemic in 2020 forced organisers to move the festival to a virtual format.

The festival returns this year after being skipped last year because of the challenges around brining artists into one space.

The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival will take place this Sunday January 23rd at 8pm on Skyroom Live.

The one thing that we realised (with the online festival) is that his international audience got to participate because they could log in from anywhere in the world. Pula Twala - Hugh Masekela's daughter and organiser of the festival

We used to put it up only in Soweto, so aside from the rest of the world, it's also the rest of the country and the rest of the country. These are people who had their own personal interaction with Hugh. Pula Twala - Hugh Masekela's daughter and organiser of the festival

The amateur theatre group, Milnerton Players will be hosting auditions from 10am on Saturday morning at the Milnerton Playhouse. They're looking for singing actors to fill small roles in the soldiers ensemble in the production of We'll Meet Again.

Director Barry Altwig says the production was postponed before due to the pandemic, but is now being staged to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

The performances will take place from the 6-22 May 2022, and rehearsals will begin in early February.

They need to be able to hold a tune. They don't sing a solo, they sing in an ensemble. Shapes don't matter, ages don't matter, ranges don't matter, we'll work around that. We need about 8 soldiers altogether. Barry Altwig - Director of We'll Meet Again

It's an nostalgic journey through the events of the second world war and also highlighting the role that South African troops played in North Africa. Barry Altwig - Director of We'll Meet Again

On Saturday night you can take part in a free salsa dancing event called Making Salsa which takes place at the V&A Waterfront's Makers Landing which is opposite the Zeitz Mocaa Museum in the silo district.

There'll also be food and drink on sale.

Dancing instructor, Charne Johnson No vaccination is required to participate, but people can dance wearing masks if they want to

People don't realise how easy salsa is. The basic step is so easy, and once you have the basics, it's so easy to build from that. Charne Johnson - Salsa Instructor

You can bring your two left feet and we will sort you out. Charne Johnson - Salsa Instructor

