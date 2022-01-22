Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What hot in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne shares some things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday. 22 January 2022 8:42 AM
School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg. 21 January 2022 5:19 PM
[PICS] Residents urged to keep away after shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach A large portion of the Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore just between Oudekraal and the Twelve Apostles Hotel. 21 January 2022 2:48 PM
View all Local
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the... 20 January 2022 7:33 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
View all Politics
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
View all Business
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived. 21 January 2022 9:52 AM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra. 20 January 2022 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sara-Jayne's top picks: What hot in Cape Town this weekend

22 January 2022 8:42 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cape Town
SJ's Top Picks

Sara-Jayne shares some things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival online
  • Auditions for small singing roles at Milnerton players
  • Making salsa with Charne Johnson
Copyright : jaysi / 123rf

The Hugh Masekela online heritage festival is being held on Sunday to mark four years since the passing of internationally acclaimed musician and cultural activist Hugh Masekela.

Masekela's daughter and co-organiser of the event, Pula Twala says the festival is in its ninth year now, having started out as an outdoor festival in Soweto.

The onset of the pandemic in 2020 forced organisers to move the festival to a virtual format.

The festival returns this year after being skipped last year because of the challenges around brining artists into one space.

The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival will take place this Sunday January 23rd at 8pm on Skyroom Live.

The one thing that we realised (with the online festival) is that his international audience got to participate because they could log in from anywhere in the world.

Pula Twala - Hugh Masekela's daughter and organiser of the festival

We used to put it up only in Soweto, so aside from the rest of the world, it's also the rest of the country and the rest of the country. These are people who had their own personal interaction with Hugh.

Pula Twala - Hugh Masekela's daughter and organiser of the festival

The amateur theatre group, Milnerton Players will be hosting auditions from 10am on Saturday morning at the Milnerton Playhouse. They're looking for singing actors to fill small roles in the soldiers ensemble in the production of We'll Meet Again.

Director Barry Altwig says the production was postponed before due to the pandemic, but is now being staged to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

The performances will take place from the 6-22 May 2022, and rehearsals will begin in early February.

They need to be able to hold a tune. They don't sing a solo, they sing in an ensemble. Shapes don't matter, ages don't matter, ranges don't matter, we'll work around that. We need about 8 soldiers altogether.

Barry Altwig - Director of We'll Meet Again

It's an nostalgic journey through the events of the second world war and also highlighting the role that South African troops played in North Africa.

Barry Altwig - Director of We'll Meet Again

On Saturday night you can take part in a free salsa dancing event called Making Salsa which takes place at the V&A Waterfront's Makers Landing which is opposite the Zeitz Mocaa Museum in the silo district.

There'll also be food and drink on sale.

Dancing instructor, Charne Johnson No vaccination is required to participate, but people can dance wearing masks if they want to

People don't realise how easy salsa is. The basic step is so easy, and once you have the basics, it's so easy to build from that.

Charne Johnson - Salsa Instructor

You can bring your two left feet and we will sort you out.

Charne Johnson - Salsa Instructor

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




22 January 2022 8:42 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cape Town
SJ's Top Picks

More from Local

School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe

21 January 2022 5:19 PM

John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Residents urged to keep away after shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach

21 January 2022 2:48 PM

A large portion of the Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore just between Oudekraal and the Twelve Apostles Hotel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!

21 January 2022 2:44 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Volunteer Wildfire Services firefighter and CEO Claire Lotter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'

21 January 2022 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MyCiTi's N2 Express buses return to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha in Feb: CoCT

21 January 2022 12:25 PM

The City of Cape Town has put out a statement confirming that the service will get back on the road in February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape - home to SA's top three maths boffs - hits 81.2% matric pass rate

21 January 2022 11:22 AM

The matric pass rate in the Western Cape has increased by 1.3 percentage points from last year, among several other achievements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend

21 January 2022 9:52 AM

If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Badroodien: City has found root of foul Westlake Golf Course sprinkler odour

21 January 2022 9:04 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'

20 January 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance opposes making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory

20 January 2022 8:05 PM

John Maytham speaks to Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance Head of Policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!

Local

Sara-Jayne's top picks: What hot in Cape Town this weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

'Proud' Tongans determined to rebuild battered homeland after eruption

22 January 2022 8:49 AM

Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

22 January 2022 8:43 AM

Medvedev aims to march on as resurgent Halep sweeps into last 16

22 January 2022 8:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA