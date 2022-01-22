Streaming issues? Report here
Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha is an example of entrepreneurial ingenuity

22 January 2022
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Gym
Ekasi Dynamic Fitness

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ekasi Dynamic Fitness co-owner Lelona Mbobosi.
  • Ekasi Dynamic Fitness is a township based fitness and health hub
  • The gym offers already has 40 members in Khayelitsha
  • One of the services they provide is a free boot camp in communities across Cape Town
© poznyakov/123rf.com

The Ekasi Dynamic Fitness Gym in Khayelitsha is a great example of entrepreneurship.

A fitness coach and a social media savvy woman have teamed up to offer their community something different.

The gym officially opened its doors on 30 October 2021, but it's been operational since August, having provided a service on empty fields and parks before moving to its current premises.

Ekasi Dynamic Fitness is a class based fitness hub, offering cardio functional and strength training, and also assists you to draw up a meal plan.

We don't just give you the session and after the training we leave you....we check your weight. We follow up on every move that you do.

Lelona Mbobosi - Co-owner of Ekasi Dynamic Fitness

It's more of a personal training. You can join a gym, but you have to pay more to get another person training you. We train you from the get go. You can go to any or all the classes that you want.

Lelona Mbobosi - Co-owner of Ekasi Dynamic Fitness

Our long term goal is to open up a nutrition space, so we can sell the stuff we tell people to eat. There's not enough healthy spots to eat in the township. We want to be the healthy spot.

Lelona Mbobosi - Co-owner of Ekasi Dynamic Fitness

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.














