Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha is an example of entrepreneurial ingenuity Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ekasi Dynamic Fitness co-owner Lelona Mbobosi. 22 January 2022 12:15 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What's hot in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne shares some things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday. 22 January 2022 9:59 AM
School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg. 21 January 2022 5:19 PM
View all Local
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the... 20 January 2022 7:33 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
View all Politics
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
View all Business
We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it! Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 22 January 2022 1:38 PM
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived. 21 January 2022 9:52 AM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it!

22 January 2022 1:38 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
South Korea
Kia
Melinda Ferguson
CarTalk
Kia Sorento

Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.
  • The top of the range Kia Serento costs R988 995
  • There are four models, all come in an eight speed double clutch automatic transmission
  • The cabin is equipped with new and trendy tech features, which come standard in all models

South Korean automaker, Kia has launched the stylish looking Sorento SUV on the South African market.

The new 7-seater comes in four different models, with the top of the range model coming in at under R1 million.

All models have an eight-speed double-clutch automatic transmission, with the interior equipped with trendy gadgets as standard features as well.

The interior is highly impressive, sporting powered front seats which can be heated and cooled, as well as a 10.25-inch touch screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

They've made this SUV look very attractive. It's got a sophistication, off-road ruggedness. Very cool vertical LED tail lamps.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

Inside it's got very good material. Fine leather. Very premium looking. Mood lighting so you can get this calm atmosphere.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

It's got a lot of good tech in it, It has to if it's going to go up against the Mercedes and BMW.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

It's like a knife going through butter. It's honestly one of the smoothest gear boxes...it's a very good drive.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




More from Lifestyle

[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend

21 January 2022 9:52 AM

If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived.

'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'

20 January 2022 8:50 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.

Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'

20 January 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.

Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents

20 January 2022 11:28 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra.

[WEATHER WARNING] Potentially life-threatening heatwave coming this weekend

20 January 2022 10:06 AM

Spare a thought for Wellington, where temperatures will soar to 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%

19 January 2022 6:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.

Jeremy Maggs says Redro and Pecks fish paste should've been gradually phased out

19 January 2022 4:42 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to veteran journalist and broadcaster Jeremy Maggs.

Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy?

19 January 2022 2:54 PM

Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy.

You can now renew your license at Pick n Pay

19 January 2022 2:23 PM

Pippa Hudson explains how Pick n Pay will soon be helping motorists renew their vehicle licenses.

How Can I Help My Child Cope With Back-to-School Anxiety?

19 January 2022 11:38 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Dr Jenny Ros, Clinical psychologist about anxiety among children going back to school.

