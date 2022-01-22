We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it!





The top of the range Kia Serento costs R988 995

There are four models, all come in an eight speed double clutch automatic transmission

The cabin is equipped with new and trendy tech features, which come standard in all models

South Korean automaker, Kia has launched the stylish looking Sorento SUV on the South African market.

The new 7-seater comes in four different models, with the top of the range model coming in at under R1 million.

All models have an eight-speed double-clutch automatic transmission, with the interior equipped with trendy gadgets as standard features as well.

The interior is highly impressive, sporting powered front seats which can be heated and cooled, as well as a 10.25-inch touch screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

They've made this SUV look very attractive. It's got a sophistication, off-road ruggedness. Very cool vertical LED tail lamps. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

Inside it's got very good material. Fine leather. Very premium looking. Mood lighting so you can get this calm atmosphere. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

Drive-in comfort and style. Go boldly in the all-new 7-seat Kia Sorento. #GoBoldly pic.twitter.com/7e5mtTX9C6 — KiaSouthAfrica (@KiaSouthAfrica) January 21, 2022

It's got a lot of good tech in it, It has to if it's going to go up against the Mercedes and BMW. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

It's like a knife going through butter. It's honestly one of the smoothest gear boxes...it's a very good drive. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.