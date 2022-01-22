We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it!
- The top of the range Kia Serento costs R988 995
- There are four models, all come in an eight speed double clutch automatic transmission
- The cabin is equipped with new and trendy tech features, which come standard in all models
South Korean automaker, Kia has launched the stylish looking Sorento SUV on the South African market.
The new 7-seater comes in four different models, with the top of the range model coming in at under R1 million.
All models have an eight-speed double-clutch automatic transmission, with the interior equipped with trendy gadgets as standard features as well.
The interior is highly impressive, sporting powered front seats which can be heated and cooled, as well as a 10.25-inch touch screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
They've made this SUV look very attractive. It's got a sophistication, off-road ruggedness. Very cool vertical LED tail lamps.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Inside it's got very good material. Fine leather. Very premium looking. Mood lighting so you can get this calm atmosphere.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Drive-in comfort and style. Go boldly in the all-new 7-seat Kia Sorento. #GoBoldly pic.twitter.com/7e5mtTX9C6— KiaSouthAfrica (@KiaSouthAfrica) January 21, 2022
It's got a lot of good tech in it, It has to if it's going to go up against the Mercedes and BMW.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
It's like a knife going through butter. It's honestly one of the smoothest gear boxes...it's a very good drive.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Lifestyle
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend
If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived.Read More
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.Read More
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'
The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.Read More
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra.Read More
[WEATHER WARNING] Potentially life-threatening heatwave coming this weekend
Spare a thought for Wellington, where temperatures will soar to 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday.Read More
Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.Read More
Jeremy Maggs says Redro and Pecks fish paste should've been gradually phased out
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to veteran journalist and broadcaster Jeremy Maggs.Read More
Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy?
Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy.Read More
You can now renew your license at Pick n Pay
Pippa Hudson explains how Pick n Pay will soon be helping motorists renew their vehicle licenses.Read More