South Africa mourns the death of celebrated actor Patrick Shai
Veteran South African actor Patrick Shai passed away on Saturday morning, his family has announced.
They gave no further details in the statement, asking for time to process Shai's passing.
It is being reported that he took his own life.
Never judge those who are simply defeated by the long, hard struggle to stay alive.— Mzilikazi (@SneMzilikazi) January 22, 2022
When one dies after a long illness, people say "Ulwile shame"
Yet with suicide, they think that no fight was involved, that they simply gave up.
NOT TRUE.
I hope Patrick Shai is at peace now🤍 pic.twitter.com/9l2B0yyGTp
Shai is known especially for his work on television in series like Generations, Skeem Saam and The River.
He was also the founder of the Khuluma Ndoda men's social movement against gender violence.
The actor's industry peers took to social media to express their shock and pay tribute to him.
We are deeply saddened by the news of your passing. But as you go to sleep for the last time, know that you will be remembered for your mighty spirit, passion and the need to make a positive difference in the world.— OFFICIAL Skeem Saam 10 (@SkeemSaam3) January 22, 2022
Rest in Peace Bra Pat, we will always love you!❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/c5vg8vncdv
What a gentleman and thespian! #RIPPatrickShai pic.twitter.com/Res4gZvhz7— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) January 22, 2022
I’m not okay! pic.twitter.com/soH4bTuyMf— NAMBITHA (@NAMBITHA) January 22, 2022
We woke up to seriously disturbing news and may your soul rest in eternally peace. May your family find comfort in the Lord! 🌸 #RIPPatrickShai pic.twitter.com/fRaHXBRvgI— Sello Maake KaNcube 🇿🇦 #TheVoice_Play (@sellomkn) January 22, 2022
Shai had recently been in the news after an apparent war of words with rapper Cassper Nyovest.
RELATED: WATCH: 'Askies, I'm sorry' Actor Patrick Shai apologies to Cassper Nyovest
On Tuesday he posted an apology for his aggressive response to Nyovest's challenge to a celebrity boxing match.
