Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha is an example of entrepreneurial ingenuity Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ekasi Dynamic Fitness co-owner Lelona Mbobosi. 22 January 2022 12:15 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What's hot in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne shares some things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday. 22 January 2022 9:59 AM
School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg. 21 January 2022 5:19 PM
View all Local
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the... 20 January 2022 7:33 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
View all Politics
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
View all Business
Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back' Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne King... 23 January 2022 4:32 PM
We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it! Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 22 January 2022 1:38 PM
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived. 21 January 2022 9:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules 'Such is life' said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 23 January 2022 3:41 PM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership' Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 23 January 2022 2:18 PM
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday

23 January 2022 10:22 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fire
Cape Fire Season
Table Mountain National Park
Ou Kaapse Weg
fire season

A number of veld fires broke out along Ou Kaapse Weg on Saturday as temperatures soared in the Cape.
Image of Ou Kaapse Weg fires posted by SANParks TMNP on Twitter @TableMountainNP, 22/01/22

Ou Kaapse Weg was closed on Saturday between Steenberg and Silvermine Roads, as a number of veld fires broke out.

Visitors were evacuated from the Silvermine area as a safety precaution.

Helicopters water-bombed the area and the fires had been brought under control by Saturday afternoon, with hot spots being monitored.

“The swift response of the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service, in collaboration with Table Mountain National Parks and Wildland Fire Volunteers, managed to stop the fire from spreading further,” said the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service.

There is an extreme heat warning for the Western Cape this weekend as temperatures rocket.

Fires were also reported in parts of the Cape Winelands.

Enviro Wildfire Services says there is an investigation into the Ou Kaapse Weg fires and is offering a reward for information on its Facebook page.




23 January 2022 10:22 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fire
Cape Fire Season
Table Mountain National Park
Ou Kaapse Weg
fire season

More from Local

Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back'

23 January 2022 4:32 PM

Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne King

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'

23 January 2022 2:18 PM

Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa mourns the death of celebrated actor Patrick Shai

23 January 2022 10:02 AM

Tributes are pouring in on social media for the veteran actor who died at his Soweto home on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha is an example of entrepreneurial ingenuity

22 January 2022 12:15 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ekasi Dynamic Fitness co-owner Lelona Mbobosi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sara-Jayne's top picks: What's hot in Cape Town this weekend

22 January 2022 9:59 AM

Sara-Jayne shares some things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe

21 January 2022 5:19 PM

John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Residents urged to keep away after shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach

21 January 2022 2:48 PM

A large portion of the Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore just between Oudekraal and the Twelve Apostles Hotel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!

21 January 2022 2:44 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Volunteer Wildfire Services firefighter and CEO Claire Lotter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'

21 January 2022 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MyCiTi's N2 Express buses return to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha in Feb: CoCT

21 January 2022 12:25 PM

The City of Cape Town has put out a statement confirming that the service will get back on the road in February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday

Local

'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'

Politics Local Opinion

Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN SAPS probe murder case after ANC ward councillor gunned down

23 January 2022 6:34 PM

Parly describes late Patrick Shai as an inspiring figure to society

23 January 2022 6:17 PM

Beijing tests 2 million for coronavirus as Winter Olympics loom

23 January 2022 4:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA