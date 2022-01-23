Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday
Ou Kaapse Weg was closed on Saturday between Steenberg and Silvermine Roads, as a number of veld fires broke out.
Visitors were evacuated from the Silvermine area as a safety precaution.
Helicopters water-bombed the area and the fires had been brought under control by Saturday afternoon, with hot spots being monitored.
🔥Ou Kaapse Weg Fire 🔥— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) January 22, 2022
Here's an overview of the recently contained Ou Kaapse Weg Fire.
Philip Prins, Fire Manager for Table Mountain National Park says "it took us about an hour to get this fire under control. Initial attack definitely worked for us today."#Fire #FireSeason pic.twitter.com/lwRmdTfU0l
🔥Ou Kaapse Weg Fire 🔥— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) January 22, 2022
CONTAINED
All 7 ignition areas is currently contained however very volatile at this stage. Crews remain on scene conducting mop up operations, as well as 4 helicopters which will continue waterbombing the area.#Fire #FireSeason #Wildfire #TableMountain
“The swift response of the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service, in collaboration with Table Mountain National Parks and Wildland Fire Volunteers, managed to stop the fire from spreading further,” said the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service.
There is an extreme heat warning for the Western Cape this weekend as temperatures rocket.
Fires were also reported in parts of the Cape Winelands.
Enviro Wildfire Services says there is an investigation into the Ou Kaapse Weg fires and is offering a reward for information on its Facebook page.
Source : https://twitter.com/TableMountainNP/status/1484833913855954946
