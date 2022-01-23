'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha is an example of entrepreneurial ingenuity Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ekasi Dynamic Fitness co-owner Lelona Mbobosi. 22 January 2022 12:15 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What's hot in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne shares some things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday. 22 January 2022 9:59 AM
School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg. 21 January 2022 5:19 PM
View all Local
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the... 20 January 2022 7:33 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
View all Politics
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
View all Business
Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back' Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne King... 23 January 2022 4:32 PM
We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it! Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 22 January 2022 1:38 PM
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived. 21 January 2022 9:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules 'Such is life' said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 23 January 2022 3:41 PM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership' Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 23 January 2022 2:18 PM
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'

23 January 2022 2:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gwede Mantashe
Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
ANC NEC
Lindiwe Sisulu
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
Ismail Lagardien

Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.

- The ANC NEC is meeting this weekend amid tensions raised by the public spat between the Presidency and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

- 'The official reports are that President Cyril Ramaphosa should show Sisulu no leniency' says columnist Ismail Lagardien

Presidential hopefuls, ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: GCIS

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) is meeting this weekend amid the public spat between the Presidency and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

City Press reports that several attempts to introduce a debate about Sisulu’s contentious views on the Constitution and the judiciary were scuppered during the NEC meeting.

RELATED: Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'

After the Presidency issued a second statement standing by its version of events, Sisulu's office still maintained the Minister had not apologised for her controversial opinion piece.

Sara-Jayne King interviews veteran journalist and columnist, Ismail Lagardien.

The official reports are that Ramaphosa should show her no leniency.

Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

There's been a back and forth, but Ramaphosa doesn't seem to have been directly involved... the usual suspects in the radical economic transformation faction (RET) saying that this is all a plot to discredit Sisulu...

Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

It's predictably divisive, in the sense that anybody who criticises anything that Cyril Ramaphosa stands for is immediately embraced by the RET forces, the Bikoists, the EFF...

Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

Lagardien says the divisions the standoff has caused are predictable, but ugly.

Yes, the fact remains that she said the most dangerous African today is the mentally colonised African... This is a very sixties slogan that many African scholars have spoken about.

Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

It's a jostling for the presidency leadership, so you also get Gwede Mantashe coming out and saying people are trying to drive a wedge between him and Cyril Ramaphosa because he wants to be the deputy.

Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview with Lagardien




23 January 2022 2:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gwede Mantashe
Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
ANC NEC
Lindiwe Sisulu
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
Ismail Lagardien

More from Politics

Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'

21 January 2022 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa

20 January 2022 7:33 PM

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the Presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule

20 January 2022 2:27 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA

20 January 2022 12:08 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council

20 January 2022 9:53 AM

Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Boys want the world to hear exactly what transpired' - Thulsie twins' attorney

20 January 2022 8:54 AM

Attorney for the Thulsie twins Nadeem Mohamed explains why they have decided to allow media steaming in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'

19 January 2022 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF

19 January 2022 1:32 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor

19 January 2022 11:27 AM

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it's time for public, entertainment, and sporting events to resume safely without capacity restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxi violence: 'Transport system in South Africa shouldn't be a crime scene'

19 January 2022 9:08 AM

Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the recent murder of taxi leader Mzo Dibela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back'

23 January 2022 4:32 PM

Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne King

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday

23 January 2022 10:22 AM

A number of veld fires broke out along Ou Kaapse Weg on Saturday as temperatures soared in the Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa mourns the death of celebrated actor Patrick Shai

23 January 2022 10:02 AM

Tributes are pouring in on social media for the veteran actor who died at his Soweto home on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha is an example of entrepreneurial ingenuity

22 January 2022 12:15 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ekasi Dynamic Fitness co-owner Lelona Mbobosi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sara-Jayne's top picks: What's hot in Cape Town this weekend

22 January 2022 9:59 AM

Sara-Jayne shares some things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe

21 January 2022 5:19 PM

John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Residents urged to keep away after shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach

21 January 2022 2:48 PM

A large portion of the Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore just between Oudekraal and the Twelve Apostles Hotel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!

21 January 2022 2:44 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Volunteer Wildfire Services firefighter and CEO Claire Lotter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'

21 January 2022 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MyCiTi's N2 Express buses return to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha in Feb: CoCT

21 January 2022 12:25 PM

The City of Cape Town has put out a statement confirming that the service will get back on the road in February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022

21 January 2022 9:34 PM

Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang?

21 January 2022 6:39 PM

John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19

21 January 2022 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'

21 January 2022 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'

20 January 2022 8:50 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Those implicated in State Capture are trying to intimidate whistle-blowers'

20 January 2022 9:03 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews former GCIS boss and whistle-blower Themba Maseko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy?

19 January 2022 2:54 PM

Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously.

18 January 2022 2:25 PM

Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto predictions for 2022 – regulation and 'old school' acceptance is coming

18 January 2022 11:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Luno Global Head of Payments Louis van Staden about his predictions for 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time

17 January 2022 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday

Local

'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'

Politics Local Opinion

Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN SAPS probe murder case after ANC ward councillor gunned down

23 January 2022 6:34 PM

Parly describes late Patrick Shai as an inspiring figure to society

23 January 2022 6:17 PM

Beijing tests 2 million for coronavirus as Winter Olympics loom

23 January 2022 4:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA