Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back'
- Political analyst and academic Nompumelelo Runji tells the story of her journey to healing in the book How I Took Back My Power
- Sara-Jayne King interviews Runji on Weekend Breakfast
From the outside, Nompumelelo Runji appeared to have it all. She was smart, accomplished, had a great career and was seemingly happily married to a man she'd met in church - her dream guy - but the reality was quite different.Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host
Sara-Jayne King talks to Nompumelelo Runji about the journey of healing she describes in her book 'How I Took Back My Power'.
The political analyst and academic survived a tumultuous childhood which skewed her view of love and relationships.
She ended up marrying an emotionally abusive man, whom she has now left.
Here, @NompumeleloRunj lays bare her truth. Dealing with the topical issue of trauma and mental health, Nompumelelo’s inspirational story resonates deeply. #HowITookBackMyPower is now available at leading bookstores nationwide or online.— NB Publishers (@NBPublishers) November 5, 2021
Runji describes always trying to avoid an explosion between her parents, while trying at the same time to meet their high expectations to make them look good.
"I suppose I was meant to be the one good thing they got right."
She says she went back to her childhood to "try and put the pieces of my life back together".
When you're trying to make sense of your present life - particularly when you're dealing with chaos and trying to make an important decision - you do invariably go back to try and make sense of who you are.Nompumelelo Runji, Author - How I Took My Power Back
My parents were also seemingly perfect on the outside, but their relationship was quite volatile. They had a lot of shouting matches... There was always an air of frustration and anger between them... I remember myself trying to avoid an explosion as well, around them.Nompumelelo Runji, Author - How I Took My Power Back
Runji explains how in her adult relationships she got involved with people who cared about how she would make them look.
"I prided myself on being so perfect outwardly and they were attracted to that" she says.
However, from a child seeking approval, Runji has now grown to a point where she does not care what people think of her anymore.
Even when we know what love should be, theoretically... we don't know what we don't know. I suppose we are attracted to what's familiar.Nompumelelo Runji, Author - How I Took My Power Back
She describes how the long journey of therapy also helped her to break the cycle of abuse (emotional and physical), and the difficult process of confronting her mother and her husband.
It was a very difficult thing to do... I had a good three years [after my first admission] where I regressed... At some point I started having suicidal thoughts as well... I just wanted to wither away...Nompumelelo Runji, Author - How I Took My Power Back
[I realised, as a mom] that it was time to get a hold on myself... I needed to stop wanting the very people abusing me to validate my experience... I needed to accept and validate myself.Nompumelelo Runji, Author - How I Took My Power Back
With this book... I think you are helping people enormously with your honesty... and authenticity...Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host
She hopes her story empowers others to take their own power back as well.
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the in-depth interview
Source : https://web.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=105567838273284&set=ecnf.100064602046184
More from Local
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'
Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday
A number of veld fires broke out along Ou Kaapse Weg on Saturday as temperatures soared in the Cape.Read More
South Africa mourns the death of celebrated actor Patrick Shai
Tributes are pouring in on social media for the veteran actor who died at his Soweto home on Saturday.Read More
Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha is an example of entrepreneurial ingenuity
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ekasi Dynamic Fitness co-owner Lelona Mbobosi.Read More
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What's hot in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne shares some things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.Read More
School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe
John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg.Read More
[PICS] Residents urged to keep away after shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach
A large portion of the Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore just between Oudekraal and the Twelve Apostles Hotel.Read More
Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!
Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Volunteer Wildfire Services firefighter and CEO Claire Lotter.Read More
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
More from Lifestyle
We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it!
Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend
If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived.Read More
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.Read More
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'
The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.Read More
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra.Read More
[WEATHER WARNING] Potentially life-threatening heatwave coming this weekend
Spare a thought for Wellington, where temperatures will soar to 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday.Read More
Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.Read More
Jeremy Maggs says Redro and Pecks fish paste should've been gradually phased out
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to veteran journalist and broadcaster Jeremy Maggs.Read More
Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy?
Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy.Read More