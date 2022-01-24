Streaming issues? Report here
Cape fire update: Winelands Agtervinkrivier fires moving in two directions

24 January 2022 8:54 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape Town
Winelands
fires

Jo-Anne Otto, Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality speaks to Africa Melane.
  • Lightening late on Saturday afternoon sparked the raging fires in the Roberston Valley
  • Firefighters are still working to contain the fire which is running in two directions and is not yet contained
  • The Paarl Valley fire was, fortunately, able to be contained
Working on Fire crews extinguishing fires in the Western Cape. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter

Record-breaking temperatures this past weekend were a recipe for fires in the Western Cape and unfortunately, a number broke out.

Jo-Anne Otto, Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality speaks to Africa Melane.

Fires were caused by lightning in Agtervinkrivier in the Roberston Valley in the Western Cape on late Saturday afternoon

We are actually dealing with multiple fires in the Cape Winelands at the moment and the Agtervinkrivier is the one that is causing us the most concern.

Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer - Cape Winelands District Municipality

It is really high up in the mountains but the problem is it was running in two directions - down over the mountain into the Koo/Montague Valley in the Robertson area, and then on the left-hand side, it is running for about 5 kilometres this morning...running above the Saggy Stone area...on its way in the direction of the Nuy Valley...the mountain that runs through that area.

Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer - Cape Winelands District Municipality

Fireteams are working in the accessible areas but it is tricky she says.

Progress will be slow today we know on that fireline. It is inaccessible and we cannot send crews in there. The plan for today is as the fire comes down into more accessible areas our teams will move in to try and contain in.

Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer - Cape Winelands District Municipality

She says teams managed to contain another fire in the Paarl Valley and she says firefighting conditions were very challenging.

It was very hard firefighting with very messy ground, dense inaccessible vegetation, and that they managed to contain late, late last night. it will continue to be monitored, the ground is still hot.

Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer - Cape Winelands District Municipality

She says last night reports came in of a fire in the Touwsriver Mountains and teams will be deployed.

So two fires left over today from four or five over the weekend.

Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer - Cape Winelands District Municipality

The Ou Kaaps Weg fire in Cape Town on Saturday is also under control.




