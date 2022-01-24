ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst





The ANC lekgotla is a good dipstick to ascertain which way the party support is leaning for the sitting president, says political analyst Ongama Mtimka

Ongama believes that President Rapaphosa's faction within the ANC won the day in defending the Zondo Commission and defending the constitutional order in South Africa

FILE: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 110th-anniversary celebrations in Polokwane on 8 January 2022 Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

Ongama Mtimka is a lecturer in the department of history and political studies at the faculty of humanities at Nelson Mandela University and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about this weekend's African National Congress (ANC) lekgotla which once again exposed factions within ANC ranks, especially after the attack on the Constitution and judiciary by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

We always use reports about what is happening at that meeting as a dipstick in terms of weighing in which way support is shifting for or against the sitting president in the party. They dont give us a complete picture...but still is important enough to read the tea leaves. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

The outcomes from this meeting show that Cyril Rmaphosa still enjoys significant support. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Did the NEC successfully reprimand Lindiwe Sisulu? He says as an election year for the party there are conflicting reports.

There are conflicting reports but in the statement Cyril Ramphosa which refers to defending our democracy, it is very clear there though not in direct terms, that his side won the day in terms of defense for the Zondo Commission and defense for the constitutional order of the Republic. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

This being an election year we expect to see some movement in terms of support in the NEC...we cannot take support for granted this year and in every sitting it is going to be interesting to watch how that support is shifting. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

What does Mitmka make of potential candidates within the arty?

I read Lindiwe Sisulu's gambit as an attempt to position herself as a forerunner for any factions that may consider mobilising to topple President Cyril Ramaphosa - and the dominant one in that opposite strand is the RET at the moment. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

There are reports that she has not yet succeeded in convincing that [RET] camp that she should be the candidate. I heard some reports mentioning Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Paul Mashatile... Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Mtimka says it is important to keep an eye on the position taken by each of the powerful figures within the party such as Gwede Mantashe

If you looking at Gwede Mantashe's rhetoric currently he is coming across as someone who is under siege and is not sure where he fits in leading up to the conference. Hence he is speaking out of tune with the pro-Ramaphosa line and I get the sense that he is availing himself and wants to reassert his power and his importance to the factions. I doubt he has settled in any one of the factions. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

It may be that Cyril Ramaphosa has secured a second term but the debates are about which deputy to give him and that secures a strategic position for a particular faction. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University