ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:30
International Day of Education - Christel House SA on achieving a 100% pass rate
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronald Fortune - Headmaster at Christel House Sa School
Today at 10:45
International day of education: Who will be left behind in the post-Covid-19 era of schooling?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Onyi Nwaneri - Head Of Development On Empowerment Programmes at Afrika Tikkun
Today at 11:05
The Doom's Day Clock
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mitch Illbury
Today at 14:50
Music with Bye Beneco
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lenny-Dee Nielson
Today at 15:20
Russia Ukraine Tensions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Zachary Paikin (PHD)
Today at 17:20
Cameron Dugmore on the DA's cadre deployment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC Premier Winde remains 'mum' on details of Albert Fritz sudden suspension Amy MacIver speaks to Cameron Dugmore about the suspension of Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. 24 January 2022 10:01 AM
Two Oceans entries may take another two weeks to open say organisers Refilwe Moloto speaks to Two Oceans race director Debra Barnes about when the marathon will be open for entries. 24 January 2022 9:06 AM
Cape fire update: Winelands Agtervinkrivier fires moving in two directions Jo-Anne Otto, Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality speaks to Africa Melane. 24 January 2022 8:54 AM
View all Local
ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst Ongama Mtimka, lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 January 2022 7:44 AM
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership' Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 23 January 2022 2:18 PM
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
View all Politics
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
View all Business
Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back' Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne King... 23 January 2022 4:32 PM
We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it! Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 22 January 2022 1:38 PM
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived. 21 January 2022 9:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 24 January 2022 8:39 AM
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules 'Such is life' said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 23 January 2022 3:41 PM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership' Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 23 January 2022 2:18 PM
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst

24 January 2022 7:44 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANC
ANC lekgotla
Lindiwe Sisulu
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ongama Mtimka, lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University talks to Refilwe Moloto.
  • The ANC lekgotla is a good dipstick to ascertain which way the party support is leaning for the sitting president, says political analyst Ongama Mtimka
  • Ongama believes that President Rapaphosa's faction within the ANC won the day in defending the Zondo Commission and defending the constitutional order in South Africa
FILE: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 110th-anniversary celebrations in Polokwane on 8 January 2022 Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

Ongama Mtimka is a lecturer in the department of history and political studies at the faculty of humanities at Nelson Mandela University and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about this weekend's African National Congress (ANC) lekgotla which once again exposed factions within ANC ranks, especially after the attack on the Constitution and judiciary by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

We always use reports about what is happening at that meeting as a dipstick in terms of weighing in which way support is shifting for or against the sitting president in the party. They dont give us a complete picture...but still is important enough to read the tea leaves.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

The outcomes from this meeting show that Cyril Rmaphosa still enjoys significant support.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Did the NEC successfully reprimand Lindiwe Sisulu? He says as an election year for the party there are conflicting reports.

There are conflicting reports but in the statement Cyril Ramphosa which refers to defending our democracy, it is very clear there though not in direct terms, that his side won the day in terms of defense for the Zondo Commission and defense for the constitutional order of the Republic.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

This being an election year we expect to see some movement in terms of support in the NEC...we cannot take support for granted this year and in every sitting it is going to be interesting to watch how that support is shifting.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

What does Mitmka make of potential candidates within the arty?

I read Lindiwe Sisulu's gambit as an attempt to position herself as a forerunner for any factions that may consider mobilising to topple President Cyril Ramaphosa - and the dominant one in that opposite strand is the RET at the moment.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

There are reports that she has not yet succeeded in convincing that [RET] camp that she should be the candidate. I heard some reports mentioning Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Paul Mashatile...

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Mtimka says it is important to keep an eye on the position taken by each of the powerful figures within the party such as Gwede Mantashe

If you looking at Gwede Mantashe's rhetoric currently he is coming across as someone who is under siege and is not sure where he fits in leading up to the conference. Hence he is speaking out of tune with the pro-Ramaphosa line and I get the sense that he is availing himself and wants to reassert his power and his importance to the factions. I doubt he has settled in any one of the factions.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

It may be that Cyril Ramaphosa has secured a second term but the debates are about which deputy to give him and that secures a strategic position for a particular faction.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University



24 January 2022 7:44 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANC
ANC lekgotla
Lindiwe Sisulu
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

More from Politics

'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'

23 January 2022 2:18 PM

Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move'

21 January 2022 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa

20 January 2022 7:33 PM

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the Presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule

20 January 2022 2:27 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA

20 January 2022 12:08 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council

20 January 2022 9:53 AM

Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Boys want the world to hear exactly what transpired' - Thulsie twins' attorney

20 January 2022 8:54 AM

Attorney for the Thulsie twins Nadeem Mohamed explains why they have decided to allow media steaming in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'

19 January 2022 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF

19 January 2022 1:32 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor

19 January 2022 11:27 AM

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it's time for public, entertainment, and sporting events to resume safely without capacity restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday

Local

ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst

Politics

Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane

World Local

EWN Highlights

Labour Dept admits to insufficient capacity for inspection and enforcement

24 January 2022 10:05 AM

Losi: ANC can't call itself a leader of society if it can't lead senior members

24 January 2022 9:50 AM

Unions want better planning, improved application process to place WC pupils

24 January 2022 9:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA