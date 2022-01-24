Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane





Police in the Netherlands are investigating after a man was discovered in the wheel section of a freight airplane that arrived at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam from South Africa.

The nationality of the stowaway is not yet known, nor has it been established whether he boarded the flight in Johannesburg or Nairobi, where the plane had made a stop off.

A spokesperson for the Royal Dutch Military Police says the man was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition, telling AFP News Agency, "It is quite remarkable that the man is still alive".

The direct flight time from Johannesburg to Amsterdam is approximatley 11 hours.

He arrived via Nairobi, it's possible he got into the wheel compartment in Nairobi. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Authorities say they're not sure of his nationality or age/ Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

You think, 'how do people survive?' Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Stowaway passenger found at @Schiphol in the nose gear bay of an aircraft that arrived from South Africa. The person is reasonably well. That’s a miracle. https://t.co/brQGOQEJEM — Richard_on_aviation (@rschuur_aero) January 23, 2022

