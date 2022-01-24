Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
WC Premier Winde remains 'mum' on details of Albert Fritz sudden suspension Amy MacIver speaks to Cameron Dugmore about the suspension of Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. 24 January 2022 10:01 AM
Two Oceans entries may take another two weeks to open say organisers Refilwe Moloto speaks to Two Oceans race director Debra Barnes about when the marathon will be open for entries. 24 January 2022 9:06 AM
Cape fire update: Winelands Agtervinkrivier fires moving in two directions Jo-Anne Otto, Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality speaks to Africa Melane. 24 January 2022 8:54 AM
View all Local
ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst Ongama Mtimka, lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 January 2022 7:44 AM
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership' Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 23 January 2022 2:18 PM
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
View all Politics
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
View all Business
Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back' Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne King... 23 January 2022 4:32 PM
We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it! Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 22 January 2022 1:38 PM
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived. 21 January 2022 9:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 24 January 2022 8:39 AM
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules 'Such is life' said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 23 January 2022 3:41 PM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership' Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 23 January 2022 2:18 PM
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
View all Opinion
Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane

24 January 2022 8:39 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Johannesburg
Nairobi
Stowaway
Adam Gilchrist

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

- Every weekday morning, UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Refilwe Moloto on Breakfast with Refilwe to unpack the stories making headline around the globe

© khunaspix/123rf.com

Police in the Netherlands are investigating after a man was discovered in the wheel section of a freight airplane that arrived at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam from South Africa.

The nationality of the stowaway is not yet known, nor has it been established whether he boarded the flight in Johannesburg or Nairobi, where the plane had made a stop off.

A spokesperson for the Royal Dutch Military Police says the man was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition, telling AFP News Agency, "It is quite remarkable that the man is still alive".

The direct flight time from Johannesburg to Amsterdam is approximatley 11 hours.

He arrived via Nairobi, it's possible he got into the wheel compartment in Nairobi.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Authorities say they're not sure of his nationality or age/

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

You think, 'how do people survive?'

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

