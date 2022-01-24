Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane
- Every weekday morning, UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Refilwe Moloto on Breakfast with Refilwe to unpack the stories making headline around the globe
Police in the Netherlands are investigating after a man was discovered in the wheel section of a freight airplane that arrived at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam from South Africa.
The nationality of the stowaway is not yet known, nor has it been established whether he boarded the flight in Johannesburg or Nairobi, where the plane had made a stop off.
A spokesperson for the Royal Dutch Military Police says the man was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition, telling AFP News Agency, "It is quite remarkable that the man is still alive".
The direct flight time from Johannesburg to Amsterdam is approximatley 11 hours.
He arrived via Nairobi, it's possible he got into the wheel compartment in Nairobi.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Authorities say they're not sure of his nationality or age/Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
You think, 'how do people survive?'Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Stowaway passenger found at @Schiphol in the nose gear bay of an aircraft that arrived from South Africa. The person is reasonably well. That’s a miracle. https://t.co/brQGOQEJEM— Richard_on_aviation (@rschuur_aero) January 23, 2022
RELATED: Did Jewish notary 'give-up' Anne Frank's family to Nazi's? Suspect identified
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/khunaspix/khunaspix1501/khunaspix150100180/36029759-passenger-jet-plane-take-off-fron-airport-runway-with-beautiful-light-of-sun-rising-behind.jpg
More from World
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules
'Such is life' said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald.Read More
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB.Read More
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections
John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxford University.Read More
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use
Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison.Read More
What caused Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai to erupt? We ask an expert
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Prof Raymond Cas, professor of volcanology about the Tonga underwater volcano.Read More
Cop reveals bizarre info on Prince Andrew’s outbursts over his teddy bears
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year
Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11!Read More
Bald man decapitated in Mozambique over belief head contained gold
Amy MacIver speaks to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about stories making headlines across the continent.Read More
Did Jewish notary 'give-up' Anne Frank's family to Nazi's? Suspect identified
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
More from Local
WC Premier Winde remains 'mum' on details of Albert Fritz sudden suspension
Amy MacIver speaks to Cameron Dugmore about the suspension of Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.Read More
Two Oceans entries may take another two weeks to open say organisers
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Two Oceans race director Debra Barnes about when the marathon will be open for entries.Read More
Cape fire update: Winelands Agtervinkrivier fires moving in two directions
Jo-Anne Otto, Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality speaks to Africa Melane.Read More
Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back'
Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne KingRead More
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'
Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday
A number of veld fires broke out along Ou Kaapse Weg on Saturday as temperatures soared in the Cape.Read More
South Africa mourns the death of celebrated actor Patrick Shai
Tributes are pouring in on social media for the veteran actor who died at his Soweto home on Saturday.Read More
Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha is an example of entrepreneurial ingenuity
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ekasi Dynamic Fitness co-owner Lelona Mbobosi.Read More
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What's hot in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne shares some things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.Read More