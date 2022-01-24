Two Oceans entries may take another two weeks to open say organisers





- The Ultra-Marathon and Half Marathon will take place on two separate days

- Covid-19 vaccination is not compulsory - but competitors will need to provide proof of either vaccination of a Covid-negative test taken not more than 48 hours before the race

Runners hoping to put their best foot forward in this year's Two Ocean Marathon will have to wait a little longer before being able to register for the event.

The race returns to the Mother City following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Race director Debra Barnes says they're excited to be back, but explains that logistical issues related to Covid have meant there's been a delay in opening up for entries.

We usually open in October or November, but [the pandemic] required us to focus on keeping the runners safe. Debra Barnes, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon

We are definitely planning [to open entries] in the next couple of weeks. Debra Barnes, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon

Barnes says they're hoping to have the restriction on the number of entrants permitted to the event lifted.

Currently, the numbers are limited to 2 000, but our applications, along with our Covid management plans and safety plan has gone in and we're hoping for a positive outcome. Debra Barnes, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon

The 56-km ultra-marathon and 21-km half marathon will be held on two separate days in 2022