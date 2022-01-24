Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Two Oceans entries may take another two weeks to open say organisers

24 January 2022 9:06 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Two Oceans marathon
Two Oceans Ultra Marathon
Two Oceans ultramarathon

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Two Oceans race director Debra Barnes about when the marathon will be open for entries.

- The Ultra-Marathon and Half Marathon will take place on two separate days

- Covid-19 vaccination is not compulsory - but competitors will need to provide proof of either vaccination of a Covid-negative test taken not more than 48 hours before the race

Two Oceans Marathon logo. Picture: Twitter

Runners hoping to put their best foot forward in this year's Two Ocean Marathon will have to wait a little longer before being able to register for the event.

The race returns to the Mother City following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Race director Debra Barnes says they're excited to be back, but explains that logistical issues related to Covid have meant there's been a delay in opening up for entries.

We usually open in October or November, but [the pandemic] required us to focus on keeping the runners safe.

Debra Barnes, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon

We are definitely planning [to open entries] in the next couple of weeks.

Debra Barnes, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon

Barnes says they're hoping to have the restriction on the number of entrants permitted to the event lifted.

Currently, the numbers are limited to 2 000, but our applications, along with our Covid management plans and safety plan has gone in and we're hoping for a positive outcome.

Debra Barnes, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon

The 56-km ultra-marathon and 21-km half marathon will be held on two separate days in 2022

  • The Two Oceans Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, 16 April 2022.
  • The Two Oceans Ultra Marathon will take place on Sunday, 17 April 2022.
  • Expo and Race Pack collection will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 13 to 15 April 2022.



