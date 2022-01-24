Two Oceans entries may take another two weeks to open say organisers
- The Ultra-Marathon and Half Marathon will take place on two separate days
- Covid-19 vaccination is not compulsory - but competitors will need to provide proof of either vaccination of a Covid-negative test taken not more than 48 hours before the race
Runners hoping to put their best foot forward in this year's Two Ocean Marathon will have to wait a little longer before being able to register for the event.
The race returns to the Mother City following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Race director Debra Barnes says they're excited to be back, but explains that logistical issues related to Covid have meant there's been a delay in opening up for entries.
We usually open in October or November, but [the pandemic] required us to focus on keeping the runners safe.Debra Barnes, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon
We are definitely planning [to open entries] in the next couple of weeks.Debra Barnes, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon
Barnes says they're hoping to have the restriction on the number of entrants permitted to the event lifted.
Currently, the numbers are limited to 2 000, but our applications, along with our Covid management plans and safety plan has gone in and we're hoping for a positive outcome.Debra Barnes, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon
The 56-km ultra-marathon and 21-km half marathon will be held on two separate days in 2022
- The Two Oceans Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, 16 April 2022.
- The Two Oceans Ultra Marathon will take place on Sunday, 17 April 2022.
- Expo and Race Pack collection will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 13 to 15 April 2022.
Source : Twitter.
