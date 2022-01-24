WC Premier Winde remains 'mum' on details of Albert Fritz sudden suspension





- There are calls for the details surrounding the immediate suspension of Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz by WC Premier Alan Winde

- The Western Cape Premier's office said that it needs time to investigate misconduct allegations against Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz

FILE: Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: @AlbertFritz_DA/Twitter

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is being called on to 'come clean' over the reason behind the sudden suspension of his Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

A statement released by Winde's office on Sunday night said the decision was made after “serious allegations pertaining to the conduct of MEC Albert Fritz” were brought to the premier’s attention last week.

I initially thought it was fake news...but it later transpired that [the suspension] was the case. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature

Normally, when an announcement of this nature is made, full information will be provided...so it's intriguing. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature

In addition to being the MEC for Community Safety , Fritz also holds the title of DA Provincial Leader.

So he's not just a member of Alan Winde's provincial cabinet, he's also the DA's leader in the Western Cape. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature

Our concern is that, firstly, this was announced without reason and we ca Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature

GOOD party leader Brett Heron is among those calling for answers from the Premier.