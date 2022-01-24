WC Premier Winde remains 'mum' on details of Albert Fritz sudden suspension
- There are calls for the details surrounding the immediate suspension of Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz by WC Premier Alan Winde
- The Western Cape Premier's office said that it needs time to investigate misconduct allegations against Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is being called on to 'come clean' over the reason behind the sudden suspension of his Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.
A statement released by Winde's office on Sunday night said the decision was made after “serious allegations pertaining to the conduct of MEC Albert Fritz” were brought to the premier’s attention last week.
I initially thought it was fake news...but it later transpired that [the suspension] was the case.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Normally, when an announcement of this nature is made, full information will be provided...so it's intriguing.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature
In addition to being the MEC for Community Safety , Fritz also holds the title of DA Provincial Leader.
So he's not just a member of Alan Winde's provincial cabinet, he's also the DA's leader in the Western Cape.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature
Our concern is that, firstly, this was announced without reason and we caCameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature
GOOD party leader Brett Heron is among those calling for answers from the Premier.
Ok, the suspension of @AlbertFritz_ by @alanwinde is real. Now we need some facts. This cannot be handled behind closed doors where @Our_DA is basically secretly investigating itself again.— Brett Herron 🇿🇦 (@brettherron) January 24, 2022
1. What are the nature of the allegations?
2. How long has @Our_DA known about them? pic.twitter.com/6E8AqIv7F6
Source : @AlbertFritz_DA/Twitter
More from Local
Two Oceans entries may take another two weeks to open say organisers
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Two Oceans race director Debra Barnes about when the marathon will be open for entries.Read More
Cape fire update: Winelands Agtervinkrivier fires moving in two directions
Jo-Anne Otto, Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality speaks to Africa Melane.Read More
Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back'
Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne KingRead More
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'
Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday
A number of veld fires broke out along Ou Kaapse Weg on Saturday as temperatures soared in the Cape.Read More
South Africa mourns the death of celebrated actor Patrick Shai
Tributes are pouring in on social media for the veteran actor who died at his Soweto home on Saturday.Read More
Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha is an example of entrepreneurial ingenuity
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ekasi Dynamic Fitness co-owner Lelona Mbobosi.Read More
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What's hot in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne shares some things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.Read More