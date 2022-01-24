NSRI urges beachgoers to only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards
- The NSRI says beachgoers should visit beaches were lifeguards are on duty
- The sea rescue group attended to several incidents this past weekend as people flocked to Cape Town beaches
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to coastal bathers to only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards after a number of drowning incidents this past weekend.
The NSRI attended to a fatal drowning incident at Strand Beach and a non-fatal drowning incident at Melkbosstrand.
A man went missing near Sonwabi Beach in the False Bay area and a bystander rescue also took place where two lives were saved thanks to the use of the NSRI's bright pink rescue buoys.
"Some of these incidents took place at the beaches where a lot of lifeguards are not patrolling", says Kuhle Mkize, the NSRI's PR and communications manager.
Mkize says beachgoers should swim in between the lifeguards safe swimming zone flags posted by the lifeguards on the beach.
Our special appeal continues to be that all coastal bathers must only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards and swim between the lifeguard-safe swimming zone flags posted by lifeguards on the beach.Kuhle Mkize, PR and communications manager - NSRI
I think the impact of the heatwave was felt by everyone this past weekend and... one of the cooling methods was for people to head out to the beach and bathing spots near to them.Kuhle Mkize, PR and communications manager - NSRI
With the public heading out to the beach as anticipated with the hot weather, we do still appeal to the public at large to continue to be safe in and around the coastal areas, inland as well as in swimming pools.Kuhle Mkize, PR and communications manager - NSRI
