Mom slams DBE over 'expensive' school stationary lists
- Parent Caroline Celliers claims branded items on school stationery lists lead to 'shame' for those learners who cannot afford them
- Celliers has set up a petition on Change.Org rallying against 'unecessarily expensive items'
A Cape Town mum is rallying against the Department of Education over what she calls 'expensive' school stationary lists.
Caroline Celliers has taken to Change.Org to voice her grievances and encourage other parents to sign her petition.
"Schools requiring specific expensive brands to be on their stationery list is not ok. Everyone below the LSM you're going for is quaking and scared because your corrupt schools (likely being paid off) are insisting on expensive brands and won't teach unless the kids bring a certain brand of glue to school."
It's an old conversation, but it's one that has not received any kind of feedback.Caroline Celliers
Celliers says she's disappointed that the focus seems to be on the brand rather than the items themselves.
We all know, when there's a label, there's a cost.Caroline Celliers
Celliers is also concerned that those learners whose parents cannot afford 'branded' items, will be
If they do not bring this required brand to school...that leaves us with a child who was humiliated and left out.Caroline Celliers
There's only 8 signatures so far, but hopefully, this is going to be something much bigger.Caroline Celliers
A spokesperson for Rand Preparatory and College, whose stationery list is featured on Caroline's Change.Org page, told CapeTalk that the branded items listed are those 'preferred' and 'suggested' by teachers.
They added that the branded items are not compulsory, and Celliers claims that teachers 'won't teach' learners who do not have the listed items were untrue.
You can view Caroline's petition by following this link:
